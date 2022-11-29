AP interview: IMF chief pushes for targeted COVID policy in China

BERLIN (AP) It’s time for China to move away from mass lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests erupted. a change that would ease the impact on a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supplies.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged a recalibration of China’s tough zero-COVID approach it aims to isolate each case precisely because of the impact it has on both people and the economy.

Georgieva made the comments in a wide-ranging interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, in which she also warned that it is too early for the US Federal Reserve to pull back. in raising its interest rates and held out hope that an energy crisis fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine will accelerate the push towards renewables in Europe. She also called increasing hunger in developing countries the world’s most important solvable problem.

In China, protests erupted over the weekend in several mainland cities and Hong Kong in the biggest show of public dissent in decades. . Authorities have eased some controls but have shown no sign of withdrawing their larger strategy that has locked millions of people in their homes for months.

We see the importance of moving away from mass lockdowns, being very targeted at restrictions, Georgieva said on Tuesday in Berlin. So this targeting allows containment of the spread of COVID without significant economic cost.

Georgieva also urged China to look at vaccination policies and focus on vaccinating the most vulnerable people.

Low vaccination rates among the elderly are a key reason Beijing has resorted to lockdowns, while the emergence of more contagious variants has added to the strain on trying to prevent any spread.

The lockdowns have slowed everything down from travel to retail traffic to car sales in the world’s second largest economy. Georgieva asked her to adjust the overall approach to how China evaluates its supply chain operations with an eye on the spillover impact it has on the rest of the world.

The Washington-based IMF expected the Chinese economy to grow just 3.2% this year, below the global average for the year, a rare occurrence.

The Communist Party has taken steps in the direction Georgieva recommends, moving to isolate buildings or neighborhoods with infections instead of entire cities, and has made other changes it says are aimed at reducing the human and economic cost. But a spike in infections since October has prompted local authorities who are facing pressure from above to impose quarantines and other restrictions that residents say are too extreme.

Asked about criticism of the crackdown on protests, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman defended Beijing’s anti-virus strategy and said the public’s legal rights were protected by law.

The government is trying to provide maximum protection for people’s lives and health while minimizing the impact of COVID on social and economic development, Zhao Lijian said.

China, a founding member of the IMF, has a single prestigious seat on the organization’s 24-member executive board, unlike most countries that have to share a seat. Its 6% share of the vote is behind only the United States and Japan.

As China’s policy booms around the world, Georgieva said the biggest risk facing the global economy is high inflation that prompts central banks to raise interest rates. , making credit more expensive for consumers and businesses. Along with this is the need for governments to care for the most vulnerable without undermining central bank efforts with excessive spending. .

Policymakers are facing a very difficult time in the coming year, she said. They must be disciplined in the fight against inflation. Why? Because inflation undermines the foundations of growth and hurts poor people the most.

Asked whether the US Federal Reserve should stop raising interest rates that are strengthening the dollar and putting pressure on poorer countries Georgieva said the Fed has no choice but to stay the course until inflation falls reliably.

They owe it to the American economy, they owe it to the world economy, because what happens in the United States if inflation is not brought under control can also have widespread impacts on the rest of the world, said the Bulgarian head of the IMF.

Inflation data is still very high in the US and Europe and the data at this point say: too early to withdraw, Georgieva said.

She warned that international tensions between China and the West and between Russia and the West threaten to limit trade and its beneficial effect on economic growth and prosperity. She added that while there are concerns about supply chains being disrupted by the pandemic, we need to work harder to find a way to counter these protectionist instincts by being honest about supply concerns.

Georgieva said the world was already seeing signs of increased hunger before the Russian invasion of Ukraine cut off the grain supply in Africa and the Middle East. More investment in resilient agriculture and support for small farmers as well as efforts to reduce food waste would be part of the solution, she said.

We have to admit in the richest societies, in the richest families, that we waste food every day. , even in quantities that are enough to feed the rest of the world, she said. Hunger is the most important solvable problem in the world.

However, hunger has increased in recent years.

The world needs a focus on food security in a comprehensive way that reduces waste, increases productivity and most importantly, focuses more attention on small-scale agriculture where a large part of people’s lives, especially in developing countries like those, would go a long way to ending this solvable problem, Georgieva said.

The Russian war also created an energy crisis after Moscow cut off natural gas supplies to Europe after Western allies supported war-torn Ukraine. The resulting high energy prices have created an opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon energy supplies through green investment incentives.