Dassault Eyes Growing Middle East Falcon Market





Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 8X will return to the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation (MEBAA) show next week as the French aircraft maker prepares for a growing market for its long-range and cabin models large in the region. Dassault noted that its large-cabin models such as the 6,450 nm Falcon 8X make up a third of the 75 Falcons in the region and anticipates that to increase once the Falcon 6X and 10X enter the market in the coming years. Taking a bow when MEBAA was last held in 2018, the Falcon 8X can fly non-stop between New York and Dubai, Dubai and Adelaide, and Jeddah and Sao Paulo, Dassault noted. The aircraft further includes features such as the dual FalconEye heads-up display that enables low-visibility approaches of at least 100 feet, as well as capability for short-runway airports with steep approaches, such as London City Airport. Dassault has further received strong interest, including a “significant number of orders” from the Middle East for its 6X which is scheduled to enter service in mid-2023. Several deliveries are lined up in the region soon after the model wide-cabin enters service, the French planemaker said, adding that the 6X is in its final stages of flight testing. Its next ultra-long-range Falcon 10X will be based on it once it goes on sale in late 2025, according to the company. As its fleet continues to grow, Dassault Aviation is expanding its services capabilities, including the planned opening of a 15,000 square meter (163,000 sq ft) ExecuJet MRO Services center in early 2023 at Dubai World Central. Serving operators in the Gulf region, the facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) will be able to accommodate between 18 and 24 aircraft at a time and will be qualified to handle a full range of MRO activities, from line maintenance to major repairs. ExecuJet-a unit of Dassault-will provide service to OEM aircraft other than Falcons, including regionally based and transit aircraft. To serve as ExecuJet’s regional headquarters, the complex is replacing ExecuJet’s maintenance base at Dubai International Airport (OMDB). However, the OMDB site will continue to offer AOG services. Dassault has also equipped a spare distribution center in Dubai and added an engineering office in Cairo.

