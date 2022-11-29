Cleveland Clinic Expands Global Access to Care by Appointing Five New In-Country Representatives – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom





As part of ongoing efforts to provide greater access to quality care for patients around the world, Cleveland Clinic is expanding its network of domestic representatives in five countries: Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico. As one of the best hospital systems in the world according toNewsweeksWorlds Best Hospitals 2022list Cleveland Clinic offers patients access to a global network of physicians and specialists to provide the highest quality care and world-class patient experience. Cleveland Clinics local representatives around the world have in-depth knowledge of the latest treatments available and rely on their common language and cultural understanding to facilitate a smooth journey for patients. With 24/7 access to global patient services, on-site representatives can connect patients with Cleveland Clinic care available at locations throughout the United States, in Toronto, Canada; London, UK; and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They can arrange online educational consultations, second opinions where available, and follow-up appointments, as well as in-person treatment at the most convenient Cleveland Clinic hospital, complete with travel arrangements for patients and their families. Cleveland Clinic has been awarded Accreditation of Excellence for its medical travel services by Global Healthcare Accreditation. According to Curtis Rimmerman, MD, MBA, president of Cleveland Clinic International Operations, we have seen strong growth in demand for our services worldwide, and we believe that every individual can benefit from the quality of care we provide. By expanding our network of representatives domestically, we are able to increase access to care by breaking down language and cultural barriers that may have prevented patients from seeking treatments that may not have been available to them before. Dr. Rimmerman said the representatives are selected for their local knowledge, including a deep understanding of the health care landscape. They are trained and kept up to date with the range of expertise and newest treatments available in the Cleveland Clinics global network, so we can ensure they connect our patients with the right team of experts for their needs. The goal is to provide a seamless patient journey from initial consultation to post-treatment follow-up by leveraging the interconnectedness of our global health system, he says. In-country representatives’ roles also include connecting local medical professionals with continuing medical training and education provided by Cleveland Clinic. In addition, they connect with philanthropists who wish to donate to non-profit hospital systems in global efforts to increase the provision of medical training, care and research. The Cleveland Clinics health system currently has 22 hospitals and more than 220 outpatient facilities worldwide. Patients came for treatment from 185 countries. Access for international patients is enhanced by a seamless global interface with 24/7 access portals as well as digital medicine capabilities. Cleveland Clinic now has in-country representatives covering the following countries: Bahamas, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia and the United States . Arab Emirates.

