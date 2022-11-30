The next global plastic treaty should cut production to ease pollution, some countries say





WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Countries are starting to discuss a future global plastics treaty that would cut pollution, some hope entirely by 2040, at U.N. talks in Uruguay this week, with many countries making calling for curbs on plastic production as a way to achieve that goal. United Nations members agreed in March on a resolution to create the world’s first treaty to deal with the scourge of plastic waste that stretches from ocean trenches to mountaintops, although there is disagreement over how to proceed. According to the UN Environment Programme, the equivalent of a truckload of plastic waste is dumped into the ocean every minute, threatening biodiversity and damaging marine ecosystems, while plastic-related greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reach 6.5 gigatonnes by 2050. Delegates from governments, civil society and industry are meeting in the beach town of Punta del Este for the first of five Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) talks that will run until the end of 2024 and prepare the next treaty. “At INC-1, we can lay the necessary foundations to implement a life-cycle approach to plastic pollution, which would significantly contribute to ending the triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste,” said Jyoti. Mathur-Filipp, Executive Secretary of the INC Secretariat on Plastic Pollution. A life cycle approach considers the impact of all stages of a product’s life, such as raw material extraction, production, distribution and disposal, and looks at how governments, consumers and businesses can play a role. Several country delegations expressed support Monday for a treaty that would crack down on plastics production, an approach opposed by the plastics and petrochemicals industries. The EU, members of the so-called High Ambitions Coalition that includes Canada, Georgia, the UK and others, said they want to see the treaty include binding global obligations for the entire life cycle of plastics – including production – that aims to end plastic pollution. until 2040. The US also called for a treaty ending plastic pollution by 2040, but through a structure similar to the Paris climate agreement, based on voluntary national action plans and not specifically addressing plastic production. Switzerland, Norway, Uruguay and Australia also supported the national action plan approach. Some NGOs closely watching the talks expressed concern about the Paris agreement-style approach. “We are three decades into the UN climate talks and seven years into the Paris agreement, which has clearly failed. This model is one we should be tired of,” said Carroll Moffett, president of the Center for International Environmental Law. Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Alexandra Hudson Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

