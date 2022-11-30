Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary General) at the 17th Internet Governance Forum





TRANSCRIPT: I am pleased to welcome the Internet Governance Forum. Technologies are transforming lives and livelihoods. They are also exceeding regulations and exacerbating inequalities. We often hear that the future will be digital. But the future of digital must be human-centric. This ambition is reflected in your theme of building a “resilient Internet for a common, sustainable and shared future”. It is also the motivation behind my proposed Global Digital Compact for an open, free, inclusive and secure digital future for all. We aim to have this Pact endorsed by governments at the 2024 Future Summit — with input from technology companies, civil society, academia and others. Anchored firmly in human rights, the compact aims to deliver in three areas. First, universal connectivity that closes the digital divide and reaches the 3 billion people who are offline, most of whom live in the Global South. Second, a safe, secure, human-centered digital space begins with protecting free speech, freedom of expression, and the right to autonomy and privacy online. But it doesn’t end there. Governments, technology companies and social media platforms have a responsibility to prevent online harassment and deadly disinformation that undermines democracy, human rights and science. Third, the Digital Compact should focus on ways in which governments working with technology companies and others can promote the safe and responsible use of data. We are seeing increasing use and abuse of data. Our data is being used to shape and manipulate our perceptions without us ever realizing it. Governments can use that data to control the behavior of their citizens, violating the human rights of individuals or groups. We must continue to work for a safe, equal and open digital future that does not compromise privacy or dignity. I call on the Internet Governance Forum and its Steering Panel to help advance all of these issues by bringing together governments, the private sector, civil society and more, through concrete action for a safe, secure digital future. sustainable and comprehensive. Thank you.

