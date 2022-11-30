Kherson: Russians bomb Ukrainian city just two weeks after withdrawal



Kherson, Ukraine

CNN

–



A pool of blood-stained water and the charred wreckage of a car mark the site in Kherson where Russian shells entered the town on Thursday, killing four, according to local officials, and shattering any sense of calm.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed this region and that the people here are now Russian. But his troops have left and are now killing the civilians they once pledged to protect.

Amid acute power and water shortages, the people of Kherson are suffering and, with winter fast approaching, it will only get worse.

Shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Kherson was occupied by Russian forces, only emerging from the months-long occupation on November 11, when Kremlin troops withdrew. Now residents are suffering the kind of violence familiar to so many across the country.

In a small grocery store also destroyed by recent bombings, a desperate local searches through the rubble for scraps of food and rolls of toilet paper, looking for what little he can to survive.

Is everything so bad? we ask. It’s not good, he replies, grimly.

This town’s water supply has been cut off by the Russian attack, so we watch an old woman on the street place a bucket under a drain pipe to collect a weak spot.

Others, like Tatiana, who preferred not to give her last name, make the perilous walk to the banks of the Dnipro River on which the city sits.

Russian forces still control the opposite bank and the strategic river now marks the front line with Russian forces only a few hundred meters away.

Tatiana fills two black plastic buckets, then struggles back up the hill to her house. How can we live without water? We need (it) to wash, to use the toilet, to wash the dishes, she says. What can we do? We cannot live without water. So here we come.

The boom of artillery exchanges between Russian and Ukrainian forces echoes in the background. This is not a place to relax.

Just two weeks ago the city’s central square was the scene of jubilation after Russia’s withdrawal, one of Moscow’s biggest setbacks in this war.

Now, the tents erected by the local administration stand as monuments to various hardships here. One is to warm up, one is to charge phones and one is to help those who have had enough and want to leave altogether.

In the charging tent, people of all ages gather around tables, drink tea and tap into endlessly chained power strips. The air is thick with body heat and breath.

Hanna and her daughter Nastya sit on a cot. It was the girl’s ninth birthday the day before, and she was decked out in a Ukrainian print and a flag draped over her shoulder.

It was very difficult that we lived throughout the occupation, says Hanna. I can say that now we live much better. No water, no power, but no Russian. It’s nothing. We can get through it.

After months of occupation, Nastya shares the opposition of the adults around her. I think our enemies will die soon, she says. We will show them what you will get if you invade Ukraine.

This challenge is also felt by those outside the city, who avoided the invasion but lived on the front lines of the battle.

Valeriy, 51, and his wife Natalia, 50, hid in their potato cellar this spring when Russian shells landed on their dairy farm, cracking their kitchen and destroying a tractor and car.

Their roots here are deep. Our umbilical cords are buried here, Natalia says, using a Ukrainian expression. But when the fighting became too fierce, they abandoned their beloved home and cows in the war, returning recently after months of exile.

How is our life? Great! Natalia says laughing as she washes the dishes with warm water on the stove. It is too hard. But at least they were home.

Valerii holds a large piece of scrap metal all that’s left of the rocket that landed in his yard.

We lived peacefully and quietly, he says. We worked, we earned money. Some cultivated crops, others had farm animals.

Seeing what has happened to his village is like a stone weighing on my soul, he says.

Everything we earned and built we did with our own hands. Now it is very difficult to go back and see what the Russian scum did to us. I have no other words for them.

But he turned out to be a good surprise. His beloved cows left wandering the fields for months had survived.

I gave him a hug! he says, hugging them again, with a big smile. I felt joy! They survived. I was very worried about them.