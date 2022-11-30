Large parts of world drier than normal in 2021: WMO

According to the agency’s first report on global water resources, areas that were extremely dry included South America’s Rio de la Plata area, where a persistent drought has affected the region since 2019.

In Africa, major rivers such as the Niger, Volta, Nile and Congo had below-average water flows in 2021. The same trend was observed in rivers in parts of Russia, Western Siberia and Central Asia.

On the other hand, there were above-normal river volumes in several basins of North America, the North Amazon and South Africa, as well as the Amur River Basin of China and northern India.

In Africa, rivers such as the Niger, Volta, Nile and Congo had below-normal discharge in 2021, along with parts of Russia, Western Siberia and Central Asia.

The WMO said that 3.6 billion people have inadequate access to water at least one month a year and that this is expected to increase to more than five billion by 2050.

Climate crisis

The impacts of climate change are often felt through more intense and frequent water droughts, more extreme floods, more erratic seasonal rainfall and accelerated melting of glaciers with cascading effects on economies, ecosystems and all aspects of our daily lives, the Secretary said. General of WMO Prof. Petteri Taalas.

And yet, there is insufficient understanding of changes in the distribution, quantity and quality of freshwater resources.

State of Global Water Resources Reportaims to fill that knowledge gap and provide a concise overview of water availability in different parts of the world, he added.

This will inform investments in climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as the United Nations campaign to ensure universal access in the next five years to early warnings of hazards such as floods and droughts.

UNHCR/Moise Amedje Peladai The waters of the Logone River have overflowed in Kousseri District in Far North Cameroon.

Water, water everywhere

Between 2001 and 2018,UN-Waterreported that 74 percent of all natural disasters were water-related.

The recent UN climate change conference, COP27, in Egypt, called on governments to do moreintegrating water into adaptation effortswater is for the first time referenced in a COP outcome document in recognition of its critical importance, WMO noted.

The first edition of the report looks at the streamflow volume of water flowing through a river channel at any given time and also estimates ground water storage in other words, all the water in the earth’s surface and subsurface and the cryosphere (water in frozen).

The report highlights a fundamental problem: the lack of accessible verified hydrological data.

The WMO Unified Data Policy seeks to accelerate the availability and sharing of hydrological data, including river discharge and transboundary river basin information.

Ground cover

In addition to river flow variations, overall groundwater storage was classified as below normal in the west coast of the United States, central South America and Patagonia, North Africa and Madagascar, Central Asia and the Middle East, Pakistan and India of the North.

It was above normal in central Africa, northern South America, especially the Amazon basin and northern China.

Overall, the negative trends are stronger than the positive ones, the WMO warned, with some hotspots emerging including Patagonia, the headwaters of the Ganges and Indus, and the southwestern US.

Glaciers in Chile and Argentina have retreated significantly over the past two decades.

Cryosphere

The cryosphere—namely glaciers, snow cover, ice sheets, and, where present, permafrost—is the world’s largest natural reservoir of fresh water.

Changes in cryosphere water resources affect food security, human health, ecosystem integrity and maintenance, and lead to significant impacts on economic and social development, the WMO said, sometimes causing river flooding and flash floods due to flash floods. glacial lakes.

As temperatures rise, the annual glacier runoff usually increases at first, until a tipping point, often called peak water, is reached, after which the runoff decreases.

Long-term glacier runoff forecasts and peak water timing are key inputs for long-term adaptation decisions, the WMO added.