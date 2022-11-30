Leaving with high honors: FIU Transportation Engineers | FIU news





By Adrienne Sylver A healthy obsession with traffic—and a focus on leadership and professional development—is what’s behind the success of FIU’s student chapter of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (FIU ITE). The group recently received the Best Student Chapter award at the 2022 Florida Puerto Rico ITE (FLPRITE) District Annual Meeting in St. Augustine. In addition, several members were recognized with individual honors. “With about 10 active student chapters in the district from universities like the University of Florida, Florida State University, University of Central Florida and Florida Atlantic University, it’s very competitive. I am so proud of our students,” said Priyanka Alluri, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at FIU. College of Engineering and Informatics (CEC) and the club’s faculty advisor. Particularly important at this year’s conference, she said, was the recognition that FIU’s program produces students prepared for top-level positions in the field. “I was particularly excited when the keynote speaker, from ITE International, told the audience that he had just hired two recent graduates from FIU internationally. When he needs to hire, he knows where to come,” said Alluri. The FIU ITE student chapter addresses specific transportation concerns each year. “We try to solve real-world problems. This could be improving pedestrian or bicycle safety, highway lighting or signage, studying the different types of barriers used on Florida’s express lanes or researching why wrong-way crashes occur,” Alluri said. An expert in transportation safety who has led numerous traffic safety studies as principal investigator, Alluri understands Florida’s unique problems. High traffic volumes, distracted drivers, roads constantly under construction and frequent traffic pattern changes offer many opportunities to make roads safer. In addition to the Best Student Chapter award, FIU students were also recognized at the FLPRITE meeting. The honorees were: First place, Student Poster Competition ― Md Mahmud Hasan Mamun

Third place, Student Poster Competition – Jimoku Hinda Salum

FLPRITE William R. McGrath County Transportation Scholarship ― John Kodi

FLPRITE District Student Letter Award ―John Kodi The members of the student team at the meeting were Samia Akter, Melike Inam, Francisca Kasubi and Abdallah Kinero. Mamun, a Ph.D. candidate and FIU ITE chapter president, received the first place poster award for his research on how connected and automated vehicles will impact traffic mobility and safety. While the student organization works on a specific initiative each year, it also provides valuable professional development. “I heard from great people in the industry and improved my presentation skills,” he said. “It’s really boosted my confidence,” Muman added. Through regular networking events, FIU ITE has brought in guest speakers on everything from traffic simulation and cyber attack resilience to career opportunities. The group also conducts community outreach and education. Last year, in collaboration with FIU’s Women’s Transportation Seminar, ITE members provided eight nearby elementary schools with educational materials on bicycle and pedestrian safety and held a Bike/Walk to School Day. “We tried to encourage parents to bike their kids to school and give them safe routes to take,” Kodi said. “We also held a pedestrian and bicycle safety event at the Engineering Center at FIU and gave advice to students and faculty.” John L. Volakis, CEC dean, said the FIU ITE student chapter is shaping the transportation professionals of tomorrow. “They are working on initiatives that will make our transportation systems safer and more efficient,” he said. “Congratulations Dr. Alluri and her students”.

