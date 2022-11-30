Quant Fund Growth Creek Rises 20% in Dow Amid International Expansion Push







New York, NY | November 30, 2022 1:00 AM EST New York-based hedge fund Growth Creek surprised analysts with a stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings report that saw it gain a massive 20% against the Dow Jones industrial average. In a recent conference call with investors, Managing Director Blake Davis stated that our investment approach integrates rigorous risk management strategies by methodically identifying catalysts for growth, value-driven opportunities and transformative impact. That this impressive performance occurred during an extremely bearish period for the market is a testament to our rigorously disciplined approach to risk allocation and the dynamic methodology employed by our proprietary internal models, adds Davis. Styled as an alternative investment firm, Growth Creek has leveraged its continued success with an eye toward global expansion. It has recently opened locations in Africa and Southeast Asia, aiming for a lucrative slice of the proverbial retail pie within these emerging markets. According to South African managing partner Wouter Ellis, there is exponential growth to be had in our country and an untapped market for our product offerings. There’s a huge need for financial education here, and we really think that’s the market need we’re finally addressing. We’re not your run-of-the-mill investment firm, and we’re bringing a wealth of experience and technical acumen to the region. The main differentiator of his business philosophy is transparency plain and simple, chimes in Paul Nuqui, Managing Partner of Southeast Asia. Wall Street and hedge funds in general have distorted the perception of profits as they are – the reality is that typical margins in high-end asset management are astronomically high, but only a fraction of that ever goes to the investor and most is kept by firm. We aim to democratize the trading process by returning as much profit and flexibility as possible to our customers, and we consider this a key driver to our success. Touted as a group of the best emerging minds in predictive analytics, applied finance and quantitative investment management, Growth Creek doubles down on having put together the pieces of the puzzle in delivering sustainable and profitable market returns while claiming a global in highly competitive industry. We’ve cracked the code, says Davis. And the best is yet to come. Contact details Growth Creek Enterprises Blake Davis +1 332-242-4632 [email protected] Company website http://www.growthcreek.co/

