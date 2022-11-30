Newsroom – Start spreading the news: American Airlines and British Airways co-locate in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, bringing a seamless and enhanced customer experience

New York American Airlines and British Airways are ready to welcome customers to the newly renovated Terminal 8 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Starting December 1, customers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience with seamless connections as the two airlines consolidate operations as part of a $400 million joint investment. This marks the completion of the first phase of the airport’s redevelopment by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

To celebrate British Airways’ move from Terminal 7 to Terminal 8, Port Authority CEO Rick Cotton joined American Airlines CEO Robert Isom and British Airways Chairman and CEO Sean Doyle to officially unveil a redesigned check-in area, new gates and world-class lounges.

The completion of Terminal 8 is the latest milestone in our historic efforts to build a brand new JFK worthy of New York, said Governor Kathy Hochul. Congratulations to American Airlines, British Airways and the Port Authority on the first of what will be many milestones to come. We will continue our close partnerships as we transform JFK into a remarkable global gateway that will help keep New York at the center of the world stage.

The co-location supports the Port Authority’s plan to transform JFK into a leading global airport. The move brings British Airways closer to its partner airlines as Terminal 8 becomes home to eight Oneworld Alliance companies. Iberia plans to move to Terminal 8 on December 1, and Japan Airlines expects to move its operations to Terminal 8 in May 2023.

We are excited to welcome our joint business partner, British Airways, as it joins American and other oneworld partners in Terminal 8, said Isom. As part of our investment to transform JFK into a leading global airport, we are excited to offer customers expanded terminal space, new check-in areas and stylish lounges.

The co-location of American and British Airways is enabled by a $400 million investment to redevelop and expand Terminal 8. Key operational improvements include five new wide-body gates, four new wide-body parking bays and an expanded system and improved baggage handling. The terminal has also been expanded with approximately 130,000 square meters of additional and renovated space.

This inspiring expansion of Terminal 8, fueling excellent hourly services between JFK and London, is an example of what is to come at JFK, where our vision for a world-class 21st century airport is now unfolding from one end of the airport to the other. , Cotton said. Thanks to the investment made by American Airlines and British Airways, Terminal 8 with five new wide-body gates offers an improved passenger experience and expanded capacity for transatlantic travel to and from JFK. This investment by our private partners in Terminal 8 is a vote of confidence for the future of the airport and the region.

This project would not be possible without the work of more than 115 unique minority-owned business (MBE) and women-owned business (WBE) firms that were awarded contracts valued at over $150 million. American and British Airways are also proud to partner with local Queens, New York businesses that were awarded $33 million in contracts.

We announced our joint investment in early 2019, so it is an honor to reach this important milestone with our business partner, American Airlines, said Doyle. From December 1, our customers and colleagues will be able to enjoy all the benefits that Terminal 8 offers.

Premium customers traveling on both airlines will be able to enjoy an elevated journey to JFK. Upon arrival, premium customers will be welcomed in the rebranded premium check-in area, which will offer personalized, concierge-style service. Thoughtfully designed architectural elements also define an exclusive control space for qualified customers.

After going through security, three separate lounges; Chelsea, Soho and Greenwich, combine the best of both brands and offer a refined, welcoming pre-departure experience for eligible customers based on travel cabin and loyalty program status. The two brand new Chelsea and Soho lounges have been designed with original high-end finishes, evoking a unique sense of space while elevating the experience and service offered to each guest.

The Chelsea Lounge features a stunning circular champagne bar; a relaxed yet elegant fireside lounge; luxury showers; and a space dedicated to a la carte dining.

The elegant Soho Lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows with fantastic aerial views.

The Americans Flagship Lounge will be rebranded as the Greenwich Lounge and will feature a premium wine table, expansive seating and chef-inspired food.

The project was led by Holt Construction, one of the nation’s leading construction management and general contracting firms with more than 100 years of experience. Gensler, the world’s leading architecture and design firm, was commissioned to design the premium check-in area and lounges, and global hospitality leader Sodexo Live! through its dedicated minority owned and managed company SodexoMagic will provide an exceptional food and beverage offering to the hall’s guests.

