Qatar admits ‘between 400 and 500’ workers died preparing for World Cup

A senior Qatari official involved in organizing the country’s World Cup has put the death toll of workers for the tournament at “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a figure drastically higher than any previously offered by Doha.

The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Handover and Succession, appeared to go off the rails during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

World Cup boss Hassan Al-Thawadi tells Piers Morgan that 400-500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on tournament-related projects. “Yes, improvements have to happen.”@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMUKatar pic.twitter.com/Cf9bgKCFZe — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUcensored) November 28, 2022

He also threatened to reignite criticism from rights groups over hosting the first World Cup in the Middle East for migrant workers who built stadiums, subway lines and more than $200 billion worth of new infrastructure needed for the tournament.

In the interview, parts of which Morgan posted online, the British journalist asks al-Thawadi: “What do you think is the honest and realistic total for migrant workers who died from – as a result of the work they’re doing for the World Cup as a whole? “

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500,” al-Thawadi replies. “I don’t have the exact number. That’s something that’s been discussed.”

But this figure has not been publicly discussed by Qatari officials before. Reports from the High Committee dating from 2014 to the end of 2021 only include the death toll of workers involved in the construction and renovation of the stadiums now hosting the World Cup.

A Dec. 20, 2019 file photo shows ongoing construction at Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar. Hassan Ammar/AP



Those published figures put the total number of deaths at 40. They include 37 of what Qataris describe as non-work related incidents such as heart attacks and three from workplace incidents. One report also separately lists one worker death from coronavirus in the midst of the pandemic.

Al-Thawadi pointed to those numbers when discussing the work on the stadiums alone in the interview, just before offering “between 400 and 500” the death toll for the entire infrastructure for the tournament.

In a later statement, the High Committee said al-Thawadi was referring to “national statistics covering the period 2014-2020 for all work-related deaths (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities “.

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken several steps to overhaul the country’s employment practices. This includes eliminating his so-called kafala employment system, which linked workers to their employers, who had said whether they could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar has also enacted a minimum monthly wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers and required food and housing allowances for workers who do not receive those benefits directly from their employers. It has also updated its worker safety rules to prevent deaths.

“One death is many deaths. Plain and simple,” al-Thawadi adds in the interview.

Qatar has relied on an army of migrant workers, mostly from South Asia and Africa. Thousands toiled for years in temperatures of up to 120 degrees, crammed into crowded, miserable housing camps near the sites they were building.

“They are like anyone else in the world,” Mustafa Qadri, founder of In fact, the organizationwhich investigates labor abuses, told CBS News. “You want to have a better life than your parents. You want your kids to go to college to have a better life than you. So you’re desperate for an opportunity.”

The opportunity arose when Qatar’s bid with international soccer governing body FIFA controversially won and the Arab nation was awarded the 2022 World Cup.

Qadri said this has made it a tour “dependent on migrant workers because they are free. And migrant workers are free because they are being exploited.”

The number of deaths linked to the World Cup in Qatar is difficult to determine. Last year, the Guardian reported 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the nation was awarded the World Cup, but it was unclear how many of the deaths were directly related to work preparing for the soccer tournament.

Activists have called on Doha to do more, particularly when it comes to ensuring workers receive their wages on time and are protected from abusive employers.

Al-Thawadi’s comment also renews questions about the veracity of government and private business reporting of worker injuries and deaths across the Gulf Arab states whose skyscrapers are built by workers from South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“This is just the latest example of Qatar’s inexcusable lack of transparency on issues of worker deaths,” said Nicholas McGeehan of Fairsquare, a London-based group that advocates for migrant workers in the Middle East. “We need proper data and thorough investigations, not vague figures announced through media interviews.

“FIFA and Qatar still have many questions to answer, not least where, when and how these men died and whether their families received compensation.”

Qadri, the executive director of Equidem Research, also said he was surprised by al-Thawadi’s remark.

“For him to now come and say there are hundreds, it’s shocking,” he told The Associated Press. “They have no idea what’s going on.”