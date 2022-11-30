Suspect with bodies in suitcase appears in New Zealand courtExBulletin







Bae Byung-soo/AP

Bae Byung-soo/AP WELLINGTON, New Zealand A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday. The 42-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of murder. She was not asked to testify during the brief procedural hearing in the Manukau District Court. The judge imposed a temporary order that keeps many details of the case secret, including the names of the woman and the victims. The judge allowed it to be reported that the suspect was the mother of the children, according to The New Zealand Herald. If convicted, the woman faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, although she would be eligible for parole after a minimum of 10 years. In court, the woman wore a red jacket over a black T-shirt. According to the Herald, the woman, through an interpreter, asked the judge if she could speak to him, before the woman’s attorney stepped in to say it would be better if she didn’t, to which the judge agreed. The woman left the courtroom after less than five minutes and will remain in jail until her next court appearance on December 14. The case horrified many in New Zealand after the children’s bodies were discovered in August when an Auckland family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit at an online auction. The children were between five and 10 years old, had been dead for years and the suitcases had been stored in Auckland for at least three or four years, according to New Zealand police. South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and then moved to New Zealand, where she acquired citizenship. Immigration records show she returned to South Korea in 2018. South Korean police first arrested the woman in a southern port city in September. The Seoul High Court then approved her extradition after she expressed her written consent to return to New Zealand. Earlier this month, South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon issued an order for the woman to be extradited. The woman handed herself over to three New Zealand police officers on Monday evening at Incheon International Airport near Seoul. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said it also provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” in the case. “With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has attracted worldwide attention, will be revealed through New Zealand’s fair and rigorous judicial process,” the ministry said in a statement. South Korean police had said they suspected the woman could be the mother of the two victims, as her previous address in New Zealand was registered at the storage unit where the suitcases were kept. New Zealand authorities said the family who ended up buying the suitcases and other abandoned storage items had nothing to do with the case.

