International
At Zeezenia International Market, there is something for everyone
For Raef Slim, the worst part is the rain. Slim moved to Gainesville from Lebanon last year and is still having trouble adjusting to the new climate.
It’s very hot, and then suddenly it rains, he said. What happened?
But on a sunny day in November, Slim spends most of the day inside the Zeezenia International Market. He is a cashier and that day was the only one working in the store, which attracts customers looking for halal meat and other Middle Eastern goods.
Slim wasn’t always the man behind the counter. He moved to Gainesville to be with his wife, a doctoral student at the University of Florida. The market was a welcoming sight for him as one of the only halal providers in Gainesville.
I usually buy meat and spices, said Slim. It’s the only place to buy Middle Eastern food in Gainesville.
Slim was a customer at Zeezenia until a fire destroyed the store last June. He went home to Lebanon that summer and returned to Zeezenia in a different capacity. He asked the owners, Fawzy and Zeineb Ebrahim, if he could work at the market, and they said yes. His first job was to help rebuild the damaged store.
I built all the shelves after the fire, Slim said.
While Slim is working, a customer arrives to pick up a Thanksgiving turkey for a friend who is visiting from New York. A mother of two also does some last-minute shopping before the holiday.
During times when he’s not helping customers, Slim peruses the aisles and points out some of his favorite foods and spices. Most of them are Lebanese products.
That’s what we know, he laughed.
Slim points to Mount Lebanon, where he grew up, on Google Maps. His family now has roots in Gainesville, as his newborn daughter is the family’s first born US citizen. Slim says it took time to get used to Gainesville, but now he feels more at home.
Mount Lebanon is 772 miles from Luxor, Egypt, where both Ebrahims lived before moving to the U.S. in 2000.
The two originally lived in Georgia, but moved to South Florida after Fawzy got a job there. Things changed when he got sick. The family decided to turn to UF Health Shands Hospital and that precipitated their eventual move to Gainesville.
We both ended up liking Gainesville because it’s a combination of both places we love, Zaineb said.
She points to Athens, Georgia, which the couple liked as a college town, and South Florida, which Zaineb said is beautiful and modern.
The couple soon ran into a problem with Gainesville: they couldn’t find any Middle Eastern markets that could provide groceries and meals. They decided to buy land for a garden, where they could grow plants and raise animals in a natural and halal environment.
The Halal process must be certified through the US Department of Agriculture, and there are other restrictions on farming. For example, the Ebrahims noticed that the water sources in Gainesville were slightly different from the Nile. The vegetables they grew were not like those at home.
We even brought seeds from Egypt, which got us into trouble with airport security, Zaineb said. It still didn’t taste the same.
Whatever the limitations, the Ebrahims have constantly adapted to the environment in order to maintain the originality of their market while also expanding their business. In the months since the fire closed the store, Zaineb learned more about how American supermarkets work.
All summer I did my shopping at places like Walmart and Publix, she said. Before that, I would only do it in the market.
She noticed how these supermarkets arranged the shelves and brought this observation back to Zeezenia. The new organizational style makes it easier for him to know when certain items are out of stock and where they are located in the store.
Zaineb orders stock from wholesalers across the country. These wholesalers source products from countries such as Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and other countries in the Middle East.
Before this business, I was just getting my education and allowance from my parents, she said. I never knew how to be an entrepreneur until I was put on the spot.
Some might think that Zeezenia is a cultural mix of completely different tastes, but Zaineb doesn’t see it that way. While there are flavors from every corner of the Middle East, she finds that the countries represented all use variations of the same items.
Mac and cheese here in Florida is almost the exact same thing as in Wisconsin, she said. States are like small countries within a big country, and it is the same in the Middle East.
She uses falafel, the traditional staple from the Levant, as an example. In a country like Jordan or Israel, falafel would be basically the same. In a country like Egypt, there are minor differences, such as using fava beans as opposed to chickpeas.
After all, we all call it the same thing, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wuft.org/news/2022/11/30/at-zeezenia-international-market-theres-something-for-everyone/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At Zeezenia International Market, there is something for everyone
- Women’s Soccer: Hamilton named All-Region
- A 2.5-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night
- Work harder in ‘not normal’ times, Jokowi urged in meeting
- Osman Samiuddin – At 56, Wasim Akram turns to his heritage
- Glossier is selling their entire global collection of merchandise in the UK for a limited time
- This will hurt Gujarat Congress’: Vijay Rupani on Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘Ravana’ jibe on PM Narendra Modi | India News
- Calendar of events: 30 Nov. 6 | Offtheclock
- 268 to represent Kano at the 2022 National Sports Festival
- Trump calls McConnell a ‘loser’ after condemning Fuentes dinner
- US Senate Passes Bill Protecting Same-Sex Marriage | Same-sex marriage (US)
- Feature Dooms Alleged Trade Dress Protection – Trademark