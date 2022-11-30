At Zeezenia International Market, there is something for everyone

For Raef Slim, the worst part is the rain. Slim moved to Gainesville from Lebanon last year and is still having trouble adjusting to the new climate.

It’s very hot, and then suddenly it rains, he said. What happened?

But on a sunny day in November, Slim spends most of the day inside the Zeezenia International Market. He is a cashier and that day was the only one working in the store, which attracts customers looking for halal meat and other Middle Eastern goods.

Slim wasn’t always the man behind the counter. He moved to Gainesville to be with his wife, a doctoral student at the University of Florida. The market was a welcoming sight for him as one of the only halal providers in Gainesville.

I usually buy meat and spices, said Slim. It’s the only place to buy Middle Eastern food in Gainesville.

Slim was a customer at Zeezenia until a fire destroyed the store last June. He went home to Lebanon that summer and returned to Zeezenia in a different capacity. He asked the owners, Fawzy and Zeineb Ebrahim, if he could work at the market, and they said yes. His first job was to help rebuild the damaged store.

I built all the shelves after the fire, Slim said.

While Slim is working, a customer arrives to pick up a Thanksgiving turkey for a friend who is visiting from New York. A mother of two also does some last-minute shopping before the holiday.

During times when he’s not helping customers, Slim peruses the aisles and points out some of his favorite foods and spices. Most of them are Lebanese products.

That’s what we know, he laughed.

Slim points to Mount Lebanon, where he grew up, on Google Maps. His family now has roots in Gainesville, as his newborn daughter is the family’s first born US citizen. Slim says it took time to get used to Gainesville, but now he feels more at home.

Mount Lebanon is 772 miles from Luxor, Egypt, where both Ebrahims lived before moving to the U.S. in 2000.

The two originally lived in Georgia, but moved to South Florida after Fawzy got a job there. Things changed when he got sick. The family decided to turn to UF Health Shands Hospital and that precipitated their eventual move to Gainesville.

We both ended up liking Gainesville because it’s a combination of both places we love, Zaineb said.

She points to Athens, Georgia, which the couple liked as a college town, and South Florida, which Zaineb said is beautiful and modern.

The couple soon ran into a problem with Gainesville: they couldn’t find any Middle Eastern markets that could provide groceries and meals. They decided to buy land for a garden, where they could grow plants and raise animals in a natural and halal environment.

The Halal process must be certified through the US Department of Agriculture, and there are other restrictions on farming. For example, the Ebrahims noticed that the water sources in Gainesville were slightly different from the Nile. The vegetables they grew were not like those at home.

We even brought seeds from Egypt, which got us into trouble with airport security, Zaineb said. It still didn’t taste the same.

Whatever the limitations, the Ebrahims have constantly adapted to the environment in order to maintain the originality of their market while also expanding their business. In the months since the fire closed the store, Zaineb learned more about how American supermarkets work.

All summer I did my shopping at places like Walmart and Publix, she said. Before that, I would only do it in the market.

She noticed how these supermarkets arranged the shelves and brought this observation back to Zeezenia. The new organizational style makes it easier for him to know when certain items are out of stock and where they are located in the store.

Zaineb orders stock from wholesalers across the country. These wholesalers source products from countries such as Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and other countries in the Middle East.

Before this business, I was just getting my education and allowance from my parents, she said. I never knew how to be an entrepreneur until I was put on the spot.

Some might think that Zeezenia is a cultural mix of completely different tastes, but Zaineb doesn’t see it that way. While there are flavors from every corner of the Middle East, she finds that the countries represented all use variations of the same items.

Mac and cheese here in Florida is almost the exact same thing as in Wisconsin, she said. States are like small countries within a big country, and it is the same in the Middle East.

She uses falafel, the traditional staple from the Levant, as an example. In a country like Jordan or Israel, falafel would be basically the same. In a country like Egypt, there are minor differences, such as using fava beans as opposed to chickpeas.

After all, we all call it the same thing, she said.