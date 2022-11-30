What to expect at the UN conference on biodiversity this year: COP15

While it sounds similar to COP27, the recent UN Climate Conference held in Sharm El-Sheikh, the two meetings focus on different but related issues. COP27 addressed actions under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to these changes. COP15 focuses on the living world through Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) a treaty adopted for the conservation and sustainable use of biological diversity and related issues.

While the biodiversity COP, short for the Conference of the Parties, takes place every two years, this year is particularly important as a new global biodiversity framework is set to be adopted. The post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework will be the first global framework on biodiversity adopted since the Aichi Biodiversity Targets in 2010.

IN COP10 in Nagoya, Japan, in 2010, governments decided to meet the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets by 2020, including that natural habitat loss would be halved and plans for sustainable consumption and production would be implemented. According to a 2020 CBD reportnone of these objectives have been fully met.

196 countries have ratified the Convention on Biological Diversity and 196 countries will need to adopt the framework at the meeting in Montreal.

Why is this year’s conference so important?

Action to address biodiversity loss has never been more urgent. The planet is experiencing a dangerous decline in nature as a result of human activity. You are experiencing it The greatest loss of life since the dinosaurs. One million plant and animal species are now threatened with extinction.

Humanity’s existence relies on having clean air, food, and a habitable climate, all of which are regulated by the natural world. A healthy planet is also a precursor to resilient economies. More than half of global GDP equivalent to $41.7 trillion depends on healthy ecosystems.

Billions of people in developed and developing countries benefit every day from nature and the benefits it provides including food, energy, materials, medicine, recreation and many other vital contributions to human well-being.

Healthy ecosystems are also critical to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and limiting global warming to 1.5C, yet climate change is likely to become one of the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss from the end of the century.

COP15 aims to reach historic agreement to halt and reverse nature loss, on par with 2015 The Paris Climate Agreement. What will be approved in Montreal will essentially be a global plan to save the planet’s declining biodiversity.

What are the main issues?

The stakes couldn’t be higher in Montreal. Many issues will be negotiated. The draft framework includes over 20 objectives from proposals to reduce pesticide use, address invasive species, reform or eliminate subsidies that are harmful to the environment, and increase funding for nature from public and private sources.

The framework will need to be ambitious and actionable if real progress is to be made and must address the five main direct drivers of nature loss: sea and land use change; overexploitation of organisms; climate change; pollution; and invasive non-native species, and their underlying causes such as unsustainable consumption and production.

Fragmentation and land-use changes driven by agriculture and urban sprawl are causing 80 percent of biodiversity loss in many areas, so it is vital that this is addressed.

It is also important that the solutions reached at COP15 involve all of society, from the financial and business sectors, as well as governments, NGOs and civil society. The participation of indigenous peoples and local communities in decision-making processes related to nature and the recognition of their rights over land is particularly important.

Agreements will need to be reached on finance, including how much rich countries will support developing countries to finance biodiversity conservation, and on access and benefit sharing, especially when it comes to using data that derived from genetic resources.

Access and benefit sharing refers to how genetic resources can be accessed and how the benefits resulting from this use are shared between users (such as biotech companies) and providers (biodiversity-rich countries and communities). This issue is essential to ensure that everyone is able to benefit from nature’s resources, not just a limited number of corporations especially in the Global North.

Given the crucial role that healthy ecosystems play in every aspect of humanity, it is vital that the Montreal agreement is reached and the decline in our natural world halted.

From December 7-19 in Montreal, Canada, 196 governments will meet to reach a historic agreement to guide global action on biodiversity. The framework will set out an ambitious plan that addresses the main drivers of nature loss and sets us on a path to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030.