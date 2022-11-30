International
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies aged 96
Beijing
CNN
–
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. He was 96.
The former ruling Communist Party chief and state president died of leukemia and related multiple organ failure on Wednesday in Shanghai. He left behind his wife, two sons and two grandchildren.
Jiang’s death comes at a particularly sensitive time in China. An unprecedented wave of protests against the country’s steadfast zero-Covid policy has erupted across China in recent days, with some demonstrators in Shanghai calling on current leader Xi Jinping to resign. China has a history of people taking to the streets to mourn the death of previous leaders while voicing their grievances against incumbent governments.
Jiang is often credited with China’s successful integration into the international community after the nation was shunned by the West after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
With him as its supreme leader, China regained sovereignty over Hong Kong, won the bid to host the 2008 Beijing Olympics and, perhaps most importantly, joined the World Trade Organization.
That was probably the main catalyst for the massive double-digit growth spurt for a decade or more because of that integration, said Robert Lawrence Kuhn, author of a 2005 biography, The Man Who Changed China: The Life and Legacy of Jiang Zemin. .
In terms of the economic trajectory that was set, it is absolutely clear to me that it was set during that time and became irreversible at the end of his term in office.
However, many observers see the Jiangs’ reign as sowing the seeds of widespread corruption, which remains a flashpoint for mass discontent to this day. He advocated the benefit of everyone quietly making a fortune amid the continued emphasis on one-party rule rather than political reform.
Initially considered a transitional figure, the relatively unknown Jiang was handpicked in 1989 by then-top leader Deng Xiaoping to head the party after a bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement across the country that same year led to the overthrow of Zhao Ziyang, the previous year. the head of the party sympathetic to the protesters.
Jiang was a controversial figure and accidental leader, said Pin Ho, founder and CEO of Mirror Media Group, an influential New York-based Chinese-language publisher of books and websites on Chinese politics. He admired and respected Western cultures, but also had to live within the Chinese political system.
He was not prepared to become a thoughtful and visionary leader, he added. He simply extended Deng’s rule by executing Deng’s policies.
These policies focused on economic liberalization and globalization, which led to improved living standards as well as widening of the wealth gap, while maintaining the parties’ iron grip on political, ideological and military affairs in the world’s most populous nation. .
A former party chairman and mayor of Shanghai, China’s largest city, Jiang nevertheless proved to be a far more shrewd politician than many had anticipated, outmaneuvering a host of political rivals and consolidating power in the party and the military in a matter of years. especially after Deng’s death. in 1997. Installing key allies and protagonists throughout the party and government, he led the so-called Shanghai clique, whose influence outlived his tenure.
In a clear sign of Jiangs relative openness and flexibility, he welcomed private business owners effectively capitalists into the Communist Party with open arms. In 2001, a year before he stepped down as leader, Jiang declared that the party would formally accept entrepreneurs as its members, a landmark move that revitalized the party and boosted China’s thriving private sector.
His rule was also marked by the government’s relentless crackdown on Falun Gong, a spiritual movement that Beijing called an evil cult. Followers of the hardliners had demanded Jiang’s arrest for crimes against humanity around the world, often harassing the Chinese leader during his overseas visits.
Beginning in late 2002, Jiang handed over titles to his successor, Hu Jintao, first as party chief and then as president. But he remained in his post as military chief until 2005 and, even after his official retirement, continued to exert political influence from behind the scenes, including choosing the leadership of Xi, who recently received a term of third precedent, paving the way for him. to rule for life.
Xi, the most powerful leader of the People’s Republic since its founder Mao Zedong, has highlighted political rivals that included the Jiangs faction. It has also reasserted the ruling Communist Party’s dominance over every aspect of Chinese society, stripping away many of the economic and personal freedoms seen in the days of Deng, Jiang and Hu.
Born in eastern China in 1926 and educated in pre-communist Shanghai, Jiang trained to be an electrical engineer. He reportedly joined the party while in college and studied in the former Soviet Union in the 1950s. Gradually rising through the ranks of the party, he became minister of electronics industry in 1983 before being appointed mayor of Shanghai two years later .
Famous for wearing heavy black-rimmed glasses, Jiang was also known for his love of showing off his language and artistic skills by reciting Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address in English and singing O Sole Mio in Italian in front of dignitaries foreign.
I think that no matter what profession one has, if one can read a little literature, enjoy music, it can be very beneficial for the healthy growth of the person, Jiang told CNN in one. one-on-one interview in May 1997.
Jiang’s flamboyant personality and cosmopolitan flair, though sometimes mocked during his reign, have brought him sudden popularity online in recent years as Chinese social media users increasingly recall a relatively more relaxed political and social atmosphere under his leadership.
Many often point to his surprising decision in 1997 to approve the live national televising of a joint press conference with Bill Clinton, during which he engaged in a heated debate with the visiting US President over the issue of human rights in China.
I think he was underestimated during his lifetime, said Orville Schell, a leading American scholar of China. Compared to Hu and Xi, he was very open and friendly.
He was one of the few Chinese leaders who wanted to be a normal world leader, not a communist dictator.
