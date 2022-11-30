Exclusive: UN treaty must address problematic plastic production, Japan says





Nov 30 (Reuters) – A proposed United Nations treaty on plastic waste should consider imposing restrictions on the most problematic plastics, Japan’s top negotiator told Reuters, marking the first time the country has suggested it would support curbs of plastic production. Studies have shown that plastic production must be curbed to curb the growing plastic pollution that is clogging waterways, destroying oceans and killing wildlife. But such measures were expected to face resistance from countries like Japan that are major producers of petrochemicals in plastics. Read more The first round of treaty negotiations is taking place this week in Uruguay, with the agreement – described by the UN as the most important green deal since the Paris climate accord – expected to be finalized by 2024. “We need to look at the production side of plastics if they (plastics) are unnecessary or there are environmentally friendly alternatives,” said Hiroshi Ono, speaking during a panel discussion on Reuters NEXT conference. Ono added that microplastics and plastics with “dangerous additives” that are difficult to recycle were among the materials to be addressed by the treaty. However, at the same panel, Stewart Harris, a lobbyist for the American Chemistry Council, a trade association for some of the world’s largest plastics producers, warned that any move to limit plastic production could backfire. . “We need to keep in mind the tremendous value that plastics provide to society, whether it’s providing clean drinking water … or ensuring that food is able to reach the consumer,” Harris said. “There will be tremendous unintended consequences if we limit production.” Plastic production is expected to double within 20 years, while the amount of plastic waste flowing into the world’s oceans is expected to triple in that period. Increasing global recycling is critical to tackling plastic waste, but these efforts will not prevent plastic pollution from continuing to grow without limits on production, a landmark 2020 study by the Pew Charitable Trusts found. “We need to turn off the tap and reduce plastic production so that we can have a circular economy approach to the plastics that are in circulation today,” Jodie Roussell, head of global public affairs for packaging and sustainability at Nestle (NESN. S). he told the panel. The Swiss food and drink giant is among several major brands that have called for a reduction in virgin plastic production to strengthen markets for recycled materials and catalyze a shift to reusable packaging. The call comes as major consumer goods makers, including Nestle, look set to miss a target to make plastic packaging more sustainable by 2025, according to a report published earlier this month. To watch the Reuters NEXT conference live on November 30 and December 1, please click here. Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/exclusive-un-treaty-must-tackle-production-problematic-plastics-japan-says-2022-11-30/

