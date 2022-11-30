Buckingham Palace official resigns after asking black charity boss where he was ‘really’ from









CNN

–

An honorary member of Buckingham Palace has resigned and apologized after a black charity founder said she was questioned about whether she was truly British at a royal reception on Tuesday. The guest, Ngozi Fulani, is the CEO of Sistah_Space, an organization that provides specialist services to women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by abuse. Fulani was attending a royal ceremony on domestic abuse hosted by the Queen Consort on Tuesday evening when he said a staff member began a line of questioning that the palace called unacceptable and deeply regrettable. Sistah_Space shared a rough transcript of the conversation on Twitter on Wednesday. Fulani said that after identifying herself as born in Britain, the person asked her where she really comes from; where do your people come from; and when did you first come here? Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 minutes after I arrived, a staff member, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my badge. The following conversation took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thank you @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022 A Buckingham Palace spokesman acknowledged the incident and said the palace was taking the situation extremely seriously. Unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes, the spokesperson said. In the meantime, the individual in question wishes to express her deepest apologies for the hurt caused and has relinquished her honorary role with immediate effect. News of the meeting emerged as the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to the US ahead of the second iteration of the Earthshot Awards later this week. A spokesman for William said: Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable. It is right that the individual in question has resigned. The incident is likely to reignite concerns that the palace is elitist and out of touch when it comes to issues of race and identity. In recent years, the palace has faced allegations of racist behaviour, including employment practices decades ago and the treatment of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. A former counter-terrorism police chief said on Tuesday that Meghan and Harry had faced vile and very real threats from right-wing extremists. Meghan claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that an unnamed family member made remarks about their unborn baby’s skin color while she was pregnant with Archie. Prince William later said the royal family was not a racist family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/30/uk/buckingham-palace-resignation-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos