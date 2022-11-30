Jacinda Ardern hits back at suggestion she dated Sanna Marin because of ageExBulletin

International
Dave Rowland/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hit back at a journalist’s suggestion that she met Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin “only because” of their similarities, such as age and gender.
The comments came at a joint press conference on Wednesday, which was held to mark Marin’s diplomatic visit to Auckland. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade relations and support for Ukraine.
“A lot of people are going to wonder, are you two dating just because you’re similar in age and, you know, have a lot in common there,” Ardern asked a reporter from a New Zealand media outlet.
“Or we can expect Kiwis to see more deals down the line between the two countries”
“My first question is I wonder if anyone has asked or not [former U.S. President] Barack Obama and [former New Zealand Prime Minister] John Key and if they met because they were the same age,” Ardern interjected with a smile, referring to the five-day age difference between the two leaders.
“We certainly have a higher percentage of men in politics. It’s a reality. But because two women meet, it’s not just because of their gender.”
She went on to describe her country’s dependence on $199 million in Finnish imports and the economic potential behind increased European exports.
Watch NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pick apart this reporter’s question during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. He asked the couple ‘did you two meet because you are similar in age and have a lot in common there?’
Read more: https://t.co/eTtJEqJoFZ pic.twitter.com/UBEZs1kzvF
— SBS News (@SBSNews) November 30, 2022
When it was her turn to speak, Marin added simply: “We’re meeting because we’re prime ministers,” before turning to Finland’s desire to break its economic dependence on authoritarian regimes.
“It is our duty to move on [our countries’ economic opportunities]regardless of our gender”, she concluded.
Reaction to the question was swift and critical on social media, with many labeling the journalist as sexist and misogynistic.
Dave Rowland/Getty Images
“He was one sentence away from asking the prime ministers if they met to talk about the boys and if their periods have synced up yet.” one journalist wrote on Twitter.
Another Twitter user wrote it was “a shame that some journalists spoke to [Ardern and Marin] like they’re 1950s housewives hosting a coffee morning.”
Neither Ardern, 42, nor Marin, 37, are strangers to public attention for their ages.
Elected in 2019, Marin was the world’s youngest head of government until 2021. when Gabriel Boric, 35, won the presidency of Chile.
Marin has defended her maturity and competence since August, when videos of her dancing and singing with friends at a private party surfaced online.
“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as a lot of people my age,” she said after news of the videos broke.
She echoed that sentiment again on Wednesday, when another New Zealand journalist noted that the title of “party prime minister” had followed her to Auckland.
“During our time in government, there’s been a global pandemic, now there’s war in Europe, there’s an energy crisis, maybe an economic crisis ahead of us. So there are a lot of things on my plate that are more worrying than my free time,” he said. Marine.
“You are free to discuss and write what you want, but I am focusing on the issues that are on our agenda.”
|
