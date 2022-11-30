International
China launches 3 astronauts to new space station
Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.
CNN
–
Three astronauts lifted off from China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the start of the country’s long-term presence in space.
It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the Moon and Mars. Historical point it also implies the old role of the International Space Station as the only place for it continuous human the occupation of Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.
The three astronauts launched aboard the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft at 11:08 p.m. local time (10:08 a.m. ET) on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia. The Shenzhou-15 spacecraft is expected to dock with the Tiangong Space Station about 6.5 hours after launch.
The arrival of three astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will mark the first crew rotation on the space station, with two crews overlapping for five to 10 days before the Shenzhou-14 crew, which landed on the station in June , to return. on Earth.
The Shenzhou-15 mission will complete the construction of the orbital outpost, expected by the end of December, and begin the first phase of its application and development, said Ji Qiming, assistant director of the China-run Space Agency, in a press conference on Monday. according to state media Xinhua.
During the mission, according to state media, the crew will also conduct more than 40 experiments and tests in the fields of space science research, space medicine and space technology, as well as three to four extra-vehicular activities performed by astronauts in space suits.
Once construction is complete, the space station is expected to last for 15 years. China plans to launch two crewed and two cargo missions to the station each year, according to CMSA.
Tiangong, which means heavenly palace, is smaller than the International Space Station but similar in its modular design. The new space station will typically house three rather than six astronauts.
Officials at NASA have said it will retire ISSwhich is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency, in 2030.
However, Russia has threatened to leave the ISS starting in 2024, which would make it difficult to operate the ISS, said Dr. Stefania Paladini, a reader in global economics and security at Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom.
There is no clarity on the future of the ISS beyond 2024. While the US appears determined to extend its life until 2030, Russia has threatened to withdraw its participation after that date, (which would make it) extremely challenging to continue flying the ISS, said Paladini, author of The New Frontiers of Space: Economic Implications, Safety Issues, and Emerging Scenarios.
The Chinese Space Station may end up being the only human presence in Earth orbit for a while.
The new space station is expected to wait around 1000 scientific experiments during his lifetime.
Most of the experiments taking place aboard the Tiangong will involve research originating in China, but domestically has invited experiments from international researchers, including how cancer tumors react to zero gravity.
Chinese astronauts have long been barred from the ISS, due to US political objections and legislative restrictions. However, CMSA astronauts trained with their counterparts at the European Space Agency.
It is not clear whether China will welcome astronauts from other countries to its space station, but Molly Silk, a doctoral researcher at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom focused on China’s space program, said she thought it was highly likely that international astronauts would visit in the coming years.
Some European astronauts have learned Chinese in order to better cooperate with their Chinese counterparts, suggesting that a visit to CSS may be necessary. Pakistan has also tried to coordinate with China to send their first astronaut into space, she said.
This project shows the world that China has the vision and capabilities to accomplish such a challenging feat. CSS will not only allow China and other nations to conduct experiments in space, but also act as an important control point for China’s planned international research base on the Moon.
Earlier this year, the space station’s two laboratory modules Wentian and Mengtian docked alongside the Tianhe base cabin, the main living space for the astronauts.
The Mengtian Laboratory was launched by China’s massive Long March 5B rocket, the remnants of which made an uncontrolled neweenter the Earth’s atmosphere in early November.
It was the fourth uncontrolled reentry for a Long March 5B rocket since China’s space agency began flying it two years ago, as the vehicle was designed without the equipment needed to guide itself to a safe landing.
Officials at NASA have criticized China for taking unnecessary risks. However, Tuesday’s launch included China’s smallest Long March-2F rocket, used for human spaceflight. which experts have said before less likely to produce hazardous waste.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/world/china-space-station-astronauts-launch-scn/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China launches 3 astronauts to new space station
- Jacinda Ardern hits back at suggestion she dated Sanna Marin because of ageExBulletin
- Buckingham Palace official resigns after asking black charity boss where he was ‘really’ from
- Duke earns eight on the CSC Academic All-District Team
- On the front lines of the fight against HIV/AIDS
- World AIDS Day Raises Awareness of Inequalities and Barriers in HIV Care
- Community Sports Day kicks off the festive season in Docklands
- LCU Tennis Announces Spring Women’s Program
- Spotify Wrapped 2022 features new features like ‘listening personalities’, 40,000+ artist messages TechCrunch
- Patriots loan jet to University of Virginia football players so they can attend teammates’ funerals
- Amazon Kindle Scribe review: Reading is better than writing
- Mobile livescore – Flashscore.mobi soccer scores