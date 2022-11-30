China launches 3 astronauts to new space station

Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





CNN

–



Three astronauts lifted off from China’s nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the start of the country’s long-term presence in space.

It’s a major achievement for China’s ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the Moon and Mars. Historical point it also implies the old role of the International Space Station as the only place for it continuous human the occupation of Earth’s orbit is coming to an end.

The three astronauts launched aboard the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft at 11:08 p.m. local time (10:08 a.m. ET) on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia. The Shenzhou-15 spacecraft is expected to dock with the Tiangong Space Station about 6.5 hours after launch.

The arrival of three astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu will mark the first crew rotation on the space station, with two crews overlapping for five to 10 days before the Shenzhou-14 crew, which landed on the station in June , to return. on Earth.

The Shenzhou-15 mission will complete the construction of the orbital outpost, expected by the end of December, and begin the first phase of its application and development, said Ji Qiming, assistant director of the China-run Space Agency, in a press conference on Monday. according to state media Xinhua.

During the mission, according to state media, the crew will also conduct more than 40 experiments and tests in the fields of space science research, space medicine and space technology, as well as three to four extra-vehicular activities performed by astronauts in space suits.

Once construction is complete, the space station is expected to last for 15 years. China plans to launch two crewed and two cargo missions to the station each year, according to CMSA.

Tiangong, which means heavenly palace, is smaller than the International Space Station but similar in its modular design. The new space station will typically house three rather than six astronauts.

Officials at NASA have said it will retire ISSwhich is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency, in 2030.

However, Russia has threatened to leave the ISS starting in 2024, which would make it difficult to operate the ISS, said Dr. Stefania Paladini, a reader in global economics and security at Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom.

There is no clarity on the future of the ISS beyond 2024. While the US appears determined to extend its life until 2030, Russia has threatened to withdraw its participation after that date, (which would make it) extremely challenging to continue flying the ISS, said Paladini, author of The New Frontiers of Space: Economic Implications, Safety Issues, and Emerging Scenarios.

The Chinese Space Station may end up being the only human presence in Earth orbit for a while.

The new space station is expected to wait around 1000 scientific experiments during his lifetime.

Most of the experiments taking place aboard the Tiangong will involve research originating in China, but domestically has invited experiments from international researchers, including how cancer tumors react to zero gravity.

Chinese astronauts have long been barred from the ISS, due to US political objections and legislative restrictions. However, CMSA astronauts trained with their counterparts at the European Space Agency.

It is not clear whether China will welcome astronauts from other countries to its space station, but Molly Silk, a doctoral researcher at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom focused on China’s space program, said she thought it was highly likely that international astronauts would visit in the coming years.

Some European astronauts have learned Chinese in order to better cooperate with their Chinese counterparts, suggesting that a visit to CSS may be necessary. Pakistan has also tried to coordinate with China to send their first astronaut into space, she said.

This project shows the world that China has the vision and capabilities to accomplish such a challenging feat. CSS will not only allow China and other nations to conduct experiments in space, but also act as an important control point for China’s planned international research base on the Moon.

Earlier this year, the space station’s two laboratory modules Wentian and Mengtian docked alongside the Tianhe base cabin, the main living space for the astronauts.

The Mengtian Laboratory was launched by China’s massive Long March 5B rocket, the remnants of which made an uncontrolled neweenter the Earth’s atmosphere in early November.

It was the fourth uncontrolled reentry for a Long March 5B rocket since China’s space agency began flying it two years ago, as the vehicle was designed without the equipment needed to guide itself to a safe landing.

Officials at NASA have criticized China for taking unnecessary risks. However, Tuesday’s launch included China’s smallest Long March-2F rocket, used for human spaceflight. which experts have said before less likely to produce hazardous waste.