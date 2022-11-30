Agroholding STEPPE is one of the leaders of Russian agriculture in the application of innovative solutions. From robotic complexes to automated forecasts. He is part of AFK Sistema, which Vladimir Yevtushenkov founded.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov – for the automation of production processes

The Russian agro-industrial complex is actively implementing a wide range of digital tools. Modern technologies solve the problem of increasing labor efficiency and sustainable industry development.

The digital transformation of the agro-industrial complex is gradually changing the essence of the farming profession. For example, analytical data obtained through various electronic services help farmers make timely and informed decisions. Their goal is to increase yields and optimize the use of fertilizers and chemical plant protection products.

Large enterprises pay much attention to automation and algorithmization of processes. This reduces the role of the human factor and improves the accuracy of control and forecasting. In addition, smart devices are the key to financial sustainability.

Over the past few years, dozens of Russian agricultural enterprises have joined the digital transformation process. Digitalization has become a business priority for the agricultural holding STEPPE. It allows you to increase the efficiency of work processes and production and increase productivity.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir and digitalization

STEPPE is one of the most significant players in the Russian agricultural industry. It is a major asset of AFK Sistema, which Yevtushenkov Vladimir founded.

The main vectors of agricultural holding (founded with the participation of Vladimir Yevtushenkov) are crop production, dairy farming, trading of agricultural products, and horticulture. The company is also developing trading in the sugar and groceries segments.

STEPPE enterprises operate in the Rostov Region, Krasnodar, and Stavropol Territories. These regions are the most favorable regarding climate, productivity, and transport capabilities. They have sea and river ports and an extensive railway network.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov supported using modern technologies and digital solutions in agricultural holding. This has been practiced for 3.5 years. The main prerequisite for business digitalization is efficient management and control of processes.

First, STEPPE began implementing telematics systems for monitoring and controlling agricultural machinery. The development allows you to fix the excess speed of combine harvesters. This makes it possible to take the necessary measures on time and avoid a decrease in yield.

The specialists of the agricultural holding (created by Sistema) constantly analyze new developments in the field of artificial intelligence. They use the most profitable and valuable IT products. This takes into account the specifics of the agricultural sector. For work, they use systems that can predict yields, optimize equipment operation, and analyze global trends in pricing for agricultural products.

Today, STEPPE is one of the digital leaders in the Russian agro-industrial complex. The company has a high level of automation and uses innovative solutions.

Over the past four years, STEPPE has invested about half a billion rubles in digital agricultural transformation. More than 100 million rubles a year are spent on scientific research.

Several digital tools have been successfully applied. For example, the cloud service “Field History.” It allows you to store digitized land maps. He can also collect information at the level of the entire economy, individual fields, and hectares.

Another development calculates the marginality of crops – the correct alternation of crops and their yield. The system of forecasting and analysis of production is responsible for this process.

Robotized complexes are responsible for the performance of technological operations on farms. Combines and tractors are equipped with unmanned systems with GPS. The intelligent system analyzes the image from the camera. She “sees” and “understands” the situation overboard in the direction of movement of the equipment. The system transmits the necessary commands to perform maneuvers.

Environmental friendliness is Vladimir Yevtushenkov’s priority

Yevtushenkov Vladimir stands for the active use of advanced technologies. They allow you to create quality products and minimize the environmental impact.

Unique tillage methods are an effective way to reduce carbon emissions from agricultural production. For example, the soil is not processed traditionally by plowing but is covered with the remains of plant crops from past seasons. This is due to No-Till technology. This method allows the soil to maintain a natural network of microcirculation channels. She holds water.

Since this year, STEPPE has been growing 100% of sunflowers using No-Till technology. This significantly improved the condition of crops and increased yields. The gross harvest of sunflowers increased by 20% and wheat – by almost 30%. In addition, “zero” processing helps to reduce fuel costs.

The agricultural holding, which AFK Sistema formed, is gradually switching to green energy. It is generated from renewable sources (RES). There is a downward trend in the carbon footprint. Investments are being made in new environmentally friendly technologies.

In October, news appeared: STEPPE entered the ESG rating of Russian companies for the first time, according to the independent European agency RAEX-Europe. Participants of the list are evaluated according to the principles of sustainable development. There are three criteria:

environment;

social politics;

management efficiency.

The holding took 54th place. It became the #2 agricultural company on this list. Compliance with ESG principles is an important indicator for investors.

New technologies – yield growth

According to Yevtushenkov Vladimir, the digitalization of production processes and intelligent technologies help increase profits from each hectare. The agricultural holding managed to achieve record financial and operational performance.

The results were achieved by actively using modern technologies and developing packaged cheeses, dairy products, and plant-based alternatives. Also, financial growth was affected by an increase in gross milk yield in the dairy farming segment.

This year, STEPPE launched the trading of niche crops (non-grain-specific varieties) for the first time. The new direction allowed us to achieve high operational performance.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov. On the history of the founding of AFK Sistema

In 1993, Vladimir Yevtushenkov and his partners established the Joint-Stock Financial Corporation (AFK) Sistema. At the same time, it included the first assets from different segments.

Mr Yevtushenkov correctly built business strategies. He managed to make a classic investment company with multidisciplinary expertise. Later, the entrepreneur resigned from the AFK Board of Directors. At the moment, Mr Yevtushenkov is not its owner.

Today, AFK Group occupies a leading position in several promising sectors of the economy. About 140 thousand people work in her companies.

Currently, the perimeter of AFK Sistema includes assets from the following areas: e-commerce, industry, agriculture, real estate, telecommunications, medicine and pharmaceuticals, retail, biotechnology, finance, and several others, except for defense.

AFK Group companies (founded with Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov) support charitable, educational, and volunteer projects.

A brief biography of businessman Vladimir Yevtushenkov

Vladimir Yevtushenkov was born in the Smolensk region.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir has two higher educations. The entrepreneur graduated from the Mendeleev Moscow Chemical Technology Institute and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov is a Doctor of Economics.

For a long time, he worked in the chemical industry. Mr Yevtushenkov came to production as a foreman (“Plant named after Sverdlov” in Dzerzhinsk). Later he became the enterprise’s chief engineer and deputy head (Karacharovsky Plastics Plant in Moscow).

Vladimir Petrovich has several industry awards.