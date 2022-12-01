Law School News: Robert H. McKinney Law School: IUPUI





The tradition of the International Student Appreciation Dinner continues at IU McKinney 30.11.2022 While many people think of all the preparation, baking and feasting that goes into a traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, not everyone who is part of the IU McKinney family has experienced the meal. Each year, faculty and staff in the law school’s graduate programs coordinate and plan the typical late November fee to share with the LL.M. and SJD students and 2022 was no exception to this long tradition at the law school. The dinner took place on November 22nd in the cafeteria at Inlow Hall. On the left, LL.M. students load their plates for a traditional thanksgiving feast. In addition to the students, Associate Dean of Graduate and Professional Programs Tom Wilson attended the event and welcomed the students to the celebration. Dean Karen E. Bravo, Vice Dean Cynthia Adams and Vice Dean Max Huffman also attended and dined with the students, as did Professor Frank Sullivan. At right, Dean Bravo (left) and SJD candidate Mosun Oke share a laugh. “The pumpkin carving event and Thanksgiving dinner are two ways the law school immerses our foreign LL.M. and SJD students to American culture,” said Dean Wilson. “Creating a lantern is a new experience for our international students, and they embrace the opportunity to be involved in an American tradition and have fun at the same time .By hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for our international students, the law school provides a different cultural experience and reinforces a sense of community for students who are thousands of miles away from their families. These events are part of the law school’s commitment to providing a meaningful experience. – in the classroom and beyond – for our international students.” Before this event, international students had the opportunity to carve pumpkins. Master of Laws students carved pumpkins on October 26 in the cafeteria in Inlow Hall. On the left, from left, are Ahmed Aldawghan, Helay Khwajazada and Jhansi Patel.



« Current headlines

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mckinneylaw.iu.edu/news/releases/2022/11/international-students-thanksgiving-dinner-tradition-continues-at-iu-mckinney.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos