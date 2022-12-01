Lions International and the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists form a collaborative alliance







Oak Brook, Ill Nov 30, 2022 02:07 PM EST Lions International and the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) recently extended a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a collaborative alliance in the fight against type 2 diabetes. The two organizations will collaborate to help prevent or delaying type 2 diabetes and improving quality of life for those living with diabetes in the US. Diabetes affects 425 million adults worldwide, with the total expected to reach 629 million by 2045.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans, 11.3 percent of the US population, have diabetes; one in four do not know they have the disease. Another 96 million adults, or one in three Americans, have prediabetes, a serious condition that increases an individual’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Only two in 10 individuals with prediabetes are aware of their risk. In response to this low level of awareness of both prediabetes and diabetes, Lions International and ADCES will work together to connect US-based Lions/Leo clubs with ADCES diabetes professionals at the community level. Through education, resource sharing and community programming, Lions, Leos and ADCES members will raise awareness of prediabetes and diabetes, refer individuals with diabetes to diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) programs and will link those with prediabetes to intensive lifestyle change programs that can prevent or delay the disease. The signing of the MoU strengthens a partnership that will operate at the national level. The two organizations agree to cooperate in good faith to achieve these common objectives in order to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and improve the quality of life for those diagnosed with this disease by: Increasing awareness of diabetes and prediabetes through community education programs Linking individuals at high risk of type 2 diabetes and complications of type 2 diabetes to DSMES and diabetes prevention programs Developing collaborative diabetes service projects such as Strides: Lions for Diabetes Awareness and PreventT2 Lifestyle Change Programs Lions serve a world in need by addressing some of the most pressing issues facing humanity, including reducing the prevalence of diabetes and improving the quality of life for those diagnosed. “Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation are committed to empowering Lions and Lionesses around the world to fight diabetes by serving their communities one at a time,” said Brian E. Sheehan, international president of Lions International. We are honored to join forces with ADCES Each of us can do so much good on our own, but together we can achieve so much more and make a greater impact in communities across the country. ADCES is proud to partner with Lions International to promote resources that help people prevent, delay or manage type 2 diabetes, said Angela M. Forfia, MA, associate director of diabetes education and prevention programs for ADCES. Through our work together, we hope to connect more people to these resources. By raising awareness of prediabetes and diabetes, and these effective services, Lions and Lionesses can make a real impact in their local communities. Lions International is the largest service organization in the world. Powered by Lions Clubs Internationals 1.4 million Lions members in more than 49,000 clubs and supported by grant funding from the Lions Clubs International Foundation, Lions International takes on some of the biggest challenges facing our communities and our world. Through our local and global efforts, we improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need. ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes, and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management, and support. With more than 12,000 professional members, including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists and others, ADCES has a broad network of practitioners who work with people who have, are affected by, or are at risk for diabetes. Danielle McNary Elementary: (312) 601-4805 Marketing and Communications Manager, ADCES [email protected] References: 1. International Diabetes Federation. IDF Diabetes Atlas, 8th edition. Brussels, Belgium: Diabetes International Federation, 2017.

