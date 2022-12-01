Systems Innovation and the Power of Media Join Forces for an International Growth Initiative – PLSN

Systems Innovation and Media Powerhouse have joined forces for the ultimate international strategic growth initiative. By growing in each respective portfolio and acquiring significant amounts of multinational clients, our companies can provide more localized support in both North America and Europe, allowing for better service and more value.

Media Powerhouse is a provider of innovative audio-visual solutions for live events. Based in London, the event services company offers live event production and bespoke project and systems integration solutions for multiple sectors. Specializing in video, audio, lighting, staging and staging, rigging and system integration, the Media Powerhouse works perfectly alongside Systems Innovation with their shared live events DNA and exceptional field experience.

Systems Innovation has evolved from the world of live events and prides itself on being different from the typical AV integrator. According to Neil Morrison, Executive Vice President of Systems Innovation, the talent shortage in our post-Covid industry requires a creative approach to serve current and future growth. Creating innovative experiences for audiences and merging technology with design to impact the experience connects Systems Innovation and the Media Powerhouse in the most impactful ways.

Systems Innovation has worked with the Media Powerhouse for over 5 years, ensuring that the same level of creativity and performance is consistently delivered across North America and Europe. Our personal relationship with Media Powerhouse has extended beyond 5 years and our skill sets have evolved to be complimentary in nature, rather than competitive.

Morrison notes how, there is a natural synergy that builds trust and cohesion between our teams. Strategically, this cohesive relationship between our company cultures allows for the delivery of forward-looking and reliable solutions.

For our partner customers, we see tremendous opportunities to leverage our shared experiences between Systems Innovation and Media Powerhouse as a platform. As we operate from shared facilities in both North America and Europe, we are determined that our buying power delivers even more value to our customers.

