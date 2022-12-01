Christie’s International Real Estate opens Caribbean network





Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean affiliates will serve as a “network within a network,” creating a central source for listings, market data, marketing and collaboration between individual Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates in the Caribbean.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. More than 250 experts and industry leaders will take the stageInman Connect New Yorkin January to help you navigate the changing market and prepare for success in 2023.Register today and get a special offer ticket price of $1099. Through a new master license agreement with a St. Louis-based broker. Thomas, Christies International Real Estate has created a network for the company’s subsidiaries in the Caribbean area, Inman brokerage has informed. The Christies International Real Estate Caribbean affiliates will serve as a network within a network, according to a company statement, creating a central source for listings, market data, marketing and collaboration between separate Christies International Real Estate affiliates located in the Caribbean, bringing it all under one umbrella. Nick Vanassche, owner of Christies International Real Estate | Saints in St. Thomas, will serve as managing partner of Christies International Real Estate Affiliates in the Caribbean. Vanassche intends to establish new subsidiaries that will be brought under the Caribbean network in the future, including in the Dominican Republic, Saint Martin (Dutch and French), Puerto Rico and other Caribbean nations and territories. Real estate brokerage in the Caribbean has always been highly fragmented, with little collaboration or consistency between firms, even those operating under the same brand, Vanassche said in a statement. This has made it particularly challenging for consumers. By creating a framework to bring more firms together under one umbrella, we will foster better communication, better information and better service for our clients. Outside of the Caribbean Subsidiaries, Christies International Real Estate already had existing subsidiaries located in the Bahamas, St. Barts, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos and British Virgin Islands, which will eventually form a partnership with the new Caribbean Affiliates network and operate within its umbrella. The creation of the new network, Vanassche said, will also help the Caribbean affiliates strengthen ties with Christies International’s offices and other real estate affiliates around the globe, enabling the brand to achieve projected annual sales of 1.5 billion dollars in the Caribbean. The goal is to create a stronger and richer ecosystem for property transactions in the Caribbean, Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christies International Real Estate, said in a statement. The team recognizes the opportunity for Christies International Real Estate to be the unrivaled leader in this region not only in terms of sales volume but also service and we are excited to provide the full brand and network support to make that vision a reality. This is exactly what the region needs, whose single focus partner is the Caribbean, with an island to suit every buyer, every referral and every investor, all under the elite Christies International Real Estate brand, added Sarah Humphrey, Vice President of operations for Christies International Caribbean Real Estate Subsidiaries. We look forward to working together to serve our clients with the utmost knowledge of island living and the inner workings of the Caribbean network. With the deal, the brokerage marks the second region in which it has established a master license with another company so far this year. The company also initiated a master license agreement in July with H2 Group in Japan. In its continued expansion, Christies International Real Estate has also established membership agreements with brokerages in a number of recent markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco Bay Area, Atlanta, Italy, Malta and Estonia. Christies International Real Estate was acquired by @properties in December 2021. The agency, the Corcoran Group, Keller Williams and Engel & Vlkers have also expanded into the Caribbean in the past year. Email Lillian Dickerson

