These monkeypox researchers warned that the disease would go global

In May, when monkeypox began to spread across Europe and beyond, many public health specialists were surprised. But for researchers who have tracked and studied the viral disease for years in Central and West Africa, the only shock was to see how accurate their predictions were.

We had always warned that under favorable circumstances, such as the one that led to this outbreak, the disease could pose a major threat to global health, says Adesola Yinka-Ogunleye, an epidemiologist at the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, which led the country’s investigation and response to a 2017 monkeypox outbreak.

What does the future of monkeypox look like?

Now, with more than 80,000 confirmed cases in over 100 countries, monkeypox is a stark reminder of what happens when such warnings are ignored. Scientists like Yinka-Ogunleye and epidemiologist Anne Rimoin, who has worked on monkeypox outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since 2002, have accumulated decades of experience investigating how the virus spreads. Their work on the ground has helped inform the global response, and much more remains to be discovered. There are many questions we need to answer, says Rimoin, who is based at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Nature spoke with both researchers to understand how the virus gained its hold in Africa and what can be done to curb its spread and prevent future global outbreaks of the disease.

Mysterious disease

In September 2017, Yinka-Ogunleye and her team traveled to Bayelsa in southern Nigeria to investigate the emergence of mysterious skin rashes in people who were defying treatment. The team suspected the rashes were due to monkeypox, a virus related to variola that causes smallpox. But the country had not recorded a case of monkeypox in about 40 years; it was a condition that doctors and medical students at the time had never encountered. Based on the symptoms they were seeing, the researchers first had to rule out smallpox.

However, the testing could not be done in Nigeria and would take several weeks. Meanwhile, word of their investigation got out and the public became alarmed about a potential health crisis. The pressure was mounting for the KKKB team to say something, even without all the facts. So the scientists decided to go on the radio and discuss their suspicion that monkeypox was the cause. They advised people to come forward if they had any symptoms.

The gamble paid off. Not only were they right about monkeypox, but their public messages revealed other cases in the community. In one year, they identified 122 confirmed and probable cases, and 7 deaths. Nearly 70% of the cases were in men, many of whom were adults, suggesting that the immunity conferred by the smallpox vaccine in the 1980s was waning in this group. The team also learned why monkeypox seemed to suddenly reappear in Nigeria after so long that the disease had never been eradicated.

Anne Rimoin has studied epidemiology in the Democratic Republic of Congo for 20 years.Credit: Anne W. Rimon

We discovered at that time that we may have missed some cases before 2017, says Yinka-Ogunleye. One of the dermatologists who spoke with the NCDC team described similar cases she had managed but never considered monkeypox as the cause. The team concluded that the virus was probably endemic in Nigeria1.

Yinka-Ogunleye pushed to improve the tracking of the disease in humans and the identification of potential animal reservoirs. She did much to coordinate the national response. We have learned a lot from it, says Odianosen Ehikhamenor, incident manager at NCDCs Monkeypox Emergency Operations Center. Meanwhile, after working in the field for nearly a decade, Yinka-Ogunleye is studying for a PhD in epidemiology and global health at University College London.

Disease differences

Monkeypox in the DRC has followed a different trajectory than that in Nigeria. The strain circulating in the DRC is derived from a strain of the virus that is more deadly than that in Nigeria and the rest of the world, and the DRC’s health infrastructure is less robust as a result of ongoing conflict. The country has seen thousands of suspected monkeypox cases and hundreds of deaths from the disease every year since the 1980s. In 2022 so far, the country’s health ministry has reported more than 4,500 suspected and confirmed cases and 155 death. Although the DRC lacks sufficient laboratory resources to confirm most cases, Rimoin has been working to change this for the past two decades.

She came to the field from an unexpected path. I was an African history major, she says. My thesis was on the assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the first prime minister of the DRC. As she learned more about the country’s culture and politics, she became interested in ways she could help the people there.

After majoring in history, she earned a master’s in public health that led to a doctorate in epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland. From there, she devoted herself to working on emerging infectious diseases with colleagues in the DRC. Her goal, she says, was to collaborate and support these extraordinary scientists.

Monkeypox in Africa: the science the world ignored

Since 2002, Rimoin has been actively involved in helping health workers and researchers in the DRC to improve testing, surveillance and research, while assisting officials from other African countries and regions through the UCLADRC Health Research and Training program she founded . The initiative trains epidemiologists from the United States and DRC to conduct infectious disease research in logistically complex, low-resource settings.

She is a good scientist with a lot of experience in the field, especially with monkeypox, says Placide Mbala, head of epidemiology and global health at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Kinshasa. Unlike other foreign collaborators, he says, she is very open to new ideas and suggestions.

When news broke of imported cases of monkeypox in the UK, Rimoin says she was not surprised. She has often warned that the world is vulnerable to this virus, due to the discontinuation of smallpox vaccination programs. (Unlike smallpox, monkeypox cannot be eradicated because of the existence of animal reservoirs.) She has often discussed how the virus could spread beyond Africa.2,3.

Silent spread

With monkeypox now considered a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization, Yinka-Ogunleye and Rimoin say there has never been a greater need for studies of the extent of the disease in Africa. Monkeypox is endemic in at least eight countries, including Benin, Cameroon, Ghana and Liberia, and cases have been reported in these countries and in others across the continent during the current global outbreak.

Yinka-Ogunleye says seroprevalence studies of the number of people who have antibodies to the virus are a key priority in understanding the true extent of the outbreak in Nigeria and across Africa. This would reveal the percentage of people who have been exposed, she says.

Yinka-Ogunleye and Rimoin agree on the need for more support for disease surveillance, including laboratory diagnostics. In the DRC, transporting samples from wherever cases occur to a large city like Kinshasa is difficult, if not impossible.

Rimoin also calls for better resources to help unravel the epidemiology and ecology of the virus in all endemic regions.

There is still a lot we need to understand, she says. This includes how long immunity lasts from previous monkeypox exposures, risk factors for poor outcomes, the nature of human-to-human transmission, and the stability of the virus on surfaces in different environments. Rimoin says that while she has a ways to go, she hopes that her network of collaborators and the opening of further studies will accelerate progress. We hope to get answers, she says.