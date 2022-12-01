News: NATO Foreign Ministers conclude meetings in Bucharest with focus on China, more support for partners, 30-Nov-2022





NATO foreign ministers concluded two days of meetings in Bucharest on Wednesday (30 November 2022), with meetings focused on the long-term challenges posed by China, as well as support for partners facing Russian pressure. NATO is an Alliance of Europe and North America, but the challenges we face are global and we must address them together in NATO, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Foreign ministers considered China’s ambitious military developments, its technological advances and its growing cyber and hybrid activities. They also emphasized the importance of meeting NATO’s resilience guidelines, maintaining NATO’s technological edge, and continuing to strengthen cooperation with partners in the Indo-Pacific region and with the European Union. Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine showed a dangerous dependence on Russian gas and that “this should make us assess our dependence on other authoritarian regimes, not least China, for our supply chains, technology or infrastructure.” He added: “We will, of course, continue to trade and engage economically with China, but we must be aware of our dependencies, reduce our vulnerabilities and manage risks.” The ministers also discussed terrorism and agreed to continue efforts to combat this grave threat. The Foreign Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova joined the minister’s final session. NATO Allies agreed to increase tailored support to these three partners, including capacity building, reform and training to improve their security and defense institutions. On Tuesday, NATO foreign ministers met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to address Ukraine’s most urgent needs as well as long-term support. Allies agreed that continued military support for Ukraine is essential, in particular, additional air defense. The allies also announced additional contributions to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package, which is providing Ukraine with non-lethal aid, including fuel and generators. The Allies were joined by Finland and Sweden for all the ministerial sessions, their first meeting of NATO foreign ministers as guests of the Alliance.

