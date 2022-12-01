ASU debuts at the world-famous Guadalajara International Book Fair





The book contained English and Spanish versions of each article. Although most of the work was originally written in English for Media Enterprise digital platforms, a piece by the well-known Mexican author Juan Villoro was presented in its original form. It’s special that we share the original Spanish story and then our English translation, Armstrong-Lpez said. Vasquez and Armstrong-Lpez also shared their expertise during the Innovation in Digital Journalism panel, along with Gabriel Torres Espinoza, University of Guadalajara professor and journalist; and moderator Salvador Camarena, journalist and columnist for various Mexican national magazines. Panelists discussed the challenges of digital communication, including the evolution and impact of social media, disinformation and disinformation, government influence on the media, freedom of the press, audience retention, and what the future holds in this unique and changing space. In addition to the digital journalism panel, Vasquez, who is based abroad California ASU Centeralso served as a panelist for the “Binational Forum on United States-Mexico Relations: A Perspective from Los Angeles.” The forum reflected on actions and alliances in politics, economy, education, culture and health that have strengthened relations between the two countries and improved the lives of citizens on both sides of the border.Luis Gustavo Padilla Montesexecutive vice president for the University of Guadalajara USA Foundation, moderated the discussion with distinguished panelists that included former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and legendary civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta. Held in the Guadalajara Expo Hall, FIL occupies an equivalent space of 8.4 hectares where publishers, literary agents, distributors, translators and librarians conduct business. The public is also welcome during certain times where they can participate in over 1,000 hours of scheduled events, including book talks, author meet-and-greets, various panels, and other activities. Event organizers expect over 700,000 visitors during the nine-day event dubbed as one of the most important cultural festivals in Latin America. It’s a little scary to see a massive maze of bookstores built all in one week in one place, said Sara Suarez, senior manager for programming and operations at ASU’s Media Enterprise affiliate. Zcalo Public Square. The level of construction, the stands, is really impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of people who visit this fair every day. It’s just a huge amount of exposure. It’s hard to imagine the scale until you’re actually there. In addition to serving as a networking event for the book industry, the book fair celebrates the love of reading and different cultures. To this end, the organizers each year designate a foreign nation, state or region as the guest of honor. Special events, exhibitions and spotlights are placed on the guest of honor to highlight their achievements, literature and culture. Sharjah and Arab Culture was nominated FIL 2022 guest of honor. Sharjah is the third largest of the seven emirates, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Known as the cultural capital of the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah has a history as one of the most progressive cities in the region that evolved from the fish trade to one of the most developed and modern commercial cities in the Persian Gulf region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.asu.edu/20221130-global-engagement-asu-debuts-worldrenowned-guadalajara-international-book-fair The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos