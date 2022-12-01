Rising inflation, falling wages threaten rising poverty and unrest: ILO

Global monthly wages fell in real terms to -0.9 percent in the first half of the year, the study found, marking the first instance of negative growth this century.

As a result, the purchasing power of middle-class families has decreased, while low-income families have been hit particularly hard.

Tens of millions affected

The many global crises we are facing have led to a decline in real wages. It has employed tens of millions of workers a serious situation as they face growing uncertainty, said Gilbert F. Houngbo, i ILO The General Director, warning of possible consequences.

Income inequality and poverty will increase if the purchasing power of the highest paid is not maintained, he said. Moreover, a much-needed post-pandemic recovery could be put in jeopardy. This can incite further social unrest around the world and undermine the goal for achieving prosperity and peace for all.

Convergent crises

of Global Salary Report 2022-2023 reveals how the severe inflationary crisis, combined with a slowdown in economic growth – fueled in part by the war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis – have affected pay packets around the world, including in the major industrialized countries of the G20.

It is estimated that in the first half of the year, real wages fell by -2.2 percent in advanced G20 countries and increased by 0.8 percent in developing G20 countries. This is 2.6 percent less than in 2019, the year before COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of inflation

Inflation rose proportionally faster in high-income countries, according to the report, which also includes regional and country data.

For example, in Canada and the United States, average real wage growth fell to zero in 2021 and then fell to -3.2 percent in the first half of this year.

Over the same period, Latin America and the Caribbean saw real wages fall to -1.4 percent and then to -1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, real wage growth rose to 3.5 percent last year in Asia and the Pacific in 2021, but slowed to 1.3 percent during the first six months of this year.

However, when China is excluded, growth rose by 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Support working families

Rising inflation has had a greater impact on poorer households, as most of their disposable income is spent on essential goods and services which generally experience larger price increases than non-essential items.

In many countries, inflation is also eroding the real value of minimum wages, the report further noted.

The ILO has underlined the urgent need for well-designed policy measures for it help wage workers and their families maintain their purchasing power and standard of living.

They are critical to preventing existing levels of poverty, inequality and social unrest from deepening.

We must pay special attention to it workers at the middle and lower end of the wage scalesaid Rosalia Vazquez-Alvarez, one of the report’s authors.

Fighting the deterioration of real wages can help maintain economic growth, which in turn could help recover employment levels seen before the pandemic. This can be an effective way to reduce the probability or depth of recessions in all countries and regions.

Social dialogue and solutions

An effective tool could be adequate regulation of minimum wage rates, the ILO said, given that 90 percent of its 187 member states have minimum wage policies.

Collective bargaining and strong tripartite social dialogue, that is, between the government, employers and workers’ representatives, can also help to achieve appropriate wage adjustments during a crisis.

Other recommendations include measures targeting specific groups, such as providing vouchers to low-income families so that they can buy essential goods, or reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on these items, which will reduce the burden of inflation on households, while also helping to reduce inflation in general.