China’s Zhengzhou, home to world’s largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown

Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou, home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, said on Wednesday they were lifting lockdowns for Covid. Zhengzhou is home to iPhone City, a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that typically houses about 200,000 workers who make products for Apple



(AAPL), including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. town closed its urban districts last Friday or five days after the Covid-19 cases increased. In Shanghai, China’s largest and wealthiest city, health authorities announced that lockdown measures imposed on 24 high-risk areas in 11 districts will be lifted starting Thursday. Local authorities also lifted lockdowns in four districts of Guangzhou, Zhang Yi, a spokesman for Guangzhou’s health commission, said at a news conference. Relaxation of restrictions set earlier this month in the manufacturing and transportation center came after residents clashed with police on Tuesday. Foxconn’s massive facility is not part of Zhengzhou’s urban districts. However, analysts say the shutdown would have been detrimental to efforts to restore lost production on the campus, the site of a violent worker revolt last week. That’s good news in a dark storm for Cupertino, Daniel Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told CNN Business, referring to the California city where Apple is based. There are many difficulties ahead for Apple to support factories. Ives estimates that ongoing supply disruptions at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou campus were costing Apple roughly $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales. Trouble began in October when workers left the campus in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province, due to fears over Covid-19. With staff shortages, workers were offered rewards to return. But protests erupted last week when newly hired staff said management had broken their promises. The workers, who clashed with the security officers, were offered cash to leave and leave. Analysts said Foxconn’s manufacturing woes will accelerate the pace of supply chain diversification away from China to places like India. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, wrote on social networks that he estimated iPhone shipments could be 20% lower than expected in the current quarter from October to December. The Zhengzhou plant’s average capacity utilization rate was only about 20% in November, he said, and was expected to improve to 30% to 40% in December. Total shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max in the current quarter will be 15 million to 20 million units less than previously forecast, according to Kuo. Because of the high price of the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple’s overall iPhone revenue in the current holiday quarter could be 20% to 30% lower than investors’ expectations, he added. Laura He and Wayne Chang in Hong Kong and Xiaofei Xu in Paris contributed to this article.

