WW International, Inc. Announces leadership changes:





Removal of the Chief Financial Officer, Amy O’Keefe The appointment of the new Chief of the People, Tiffany Stevenson David Cohen named Chief Data Officer NEW YORK, November 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — WW International, Inc . (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “The Company”) announced today that Amy O’Keefe will effectively step down from her role as Chief Financial Officer December 2, 2022 and will remain employed by the Company until December 31, 2022 to support the finance team for the remainder of the year. Heather Stark will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Stark has been with WeightWatchers for 12 years, most recently as North American Chief Financial Officer. “On behalf of everyone at WeightWatchers, I’d like to thank Amy for her leadership and commitment these past two years,” said the WeightWatchers CEO. Sima Sistani. “Amy has been a valuable partner to me since I joined in March and I would especially like to thank her for her support in our organizational reorganization and rationalization of our studio footprint, as well as a successful refinancing in 2021. I wish her all the best in the future.” As the Company optimizes for profitable growth and becomes a more technology-focused organization, WeightWatchers also announced two key leadership appointments: Tiffany Stevenson as the Chief of the People and David Cohen as Chief Data Officer. Stevenson will join the company in January 2023. Most recently, she served as Patreon’s Chief People Officer, leading cultural and systemic transformation to support global growth. Prior to Patreon, Stevenson spent 12 years at Sephora scaling their retail growth and digital footprint. Cohen joined WeightWatchers in June 2020 and has had a significant impact on building a data-driven culture, laying the groundwork for becoming a digital-first organization. Prior to WeightWatchers, Cohen was Chief Data Officer and SVP of Growth at Aaptiv. “Tiffany brings an incredible background in building talent ecosystems that drive an engaging workforce and business results. I am confident she will further help us build the best-in-class employee experience,” said Sistani. “And as we continue to invest in a data-informed culture that allows us to make faster, results-driven decisions, I’m excited to expand David’s influence across the organization.” Sistani continued, “I look forward to working alongside these leaders to implement our vision of building a digital community around a shared interest in weight loss. We continue to track towards the end of the year with approximately 3.4 million subscribers and after the recently simplified program, I believe we are on the way to improve performance.” About WW International, Inc. WeightWatchers is a human-centered technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management software. For nearly six decades, we’ve inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive tools, expert coaches and community, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on weight loss. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit www.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com . This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, statements regarding the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and expected subscribers. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “aim,” “head toward” and similar expressions in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views regarding future events and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic and market conditions and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with securities and the Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. For more information, contact:

