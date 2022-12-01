International
Global Learning hosts a conversation with students at Chernivtsi National University in western Ukraine | FIU news
The Office of Global Learning Initiatives hosted a special virtual session of its own Tuesday Times Round Table last month, bringing students and faculty from Chernivtsi National University in Western Ukraine and members of the FIU community into conversation.
FIU high and soon Global Learning Medallion Graduate, Aya Hachimi shares her thoughts and perspective from this conversation.
What prompted you to participate in this virtual discussion?
Previously, I spent almost a year working with a Ukrainian non-profit organization called ENGin, which connects English speakers with Ukrainian students so they can practice English conversation. Throughout my time volunteering, I met wonderful people whose lives were completely disrupted by war; many of them lived away from their families because of their education elsewhere. For me, joining this conversation added to my previous experiences.
What are your takeaways from this session?
The students were so open and honest and so brave; they shared with us that even though they continue to study, the bombings and constant fear make it difficult not to be stressed and distracted. Some students indicated that their future plans had been disrupted, perhaps forever. Despite these disruptions, these students said they hope things will improve so that borders will open and they can go back to pursuing their dreams.
One of the things that struck me the most is that every day, these students hear bombs and sirens, receive announcements about safety protocols, and see news of people on the battlefield and the daily death toll. I don’t know if I could live like this. As one of the students said, these things make them feel terrified and overwhelmed, so they just keep crying. Two of the students’ fathers are currently on the battlefield fighting for their country’s freedom, while another has an uncle whose whereabouts have been unknown for months. These young Ukrainians are paralyzed by fear for their families, themselves and their communities, making everyday life so difficult.
How did this session add to your understanding of the Russian occupation of Ukraine and/or the Ukrainian people?
While I knew a little about the culture and the people, and had read about the ongoing war, I was saddened to hear of the extent of the destruction. Ukrainian students reported that the occupied territories are ghost towns; civilization has ceased and everything is stripped bare.
One of the students said: “This is a war not only between two countries, but also between two cultures.”
The students emphasized the uniqueness of their culture and its difference from Russia and Russian culture, adding that they want to continue to promote and preserve their culture. One student told us that during an exchange program years ago in the United States, she discovered how little Americans know about Ukraine.
How did this session compare to other Tuesday Times (TTR) roundtable sessions you’ve experienced?
The TTRs I’ve been a part of have always focused on adding new perspectives to what we already know. Ukraine and its people, whom I have gotten to know over the past year, have become near and dear to me. Part of being a global citizen in the international community is learning about current issues within our communities and the wider world, whether they affect us directly or indirectly. Participating in events like this TTR has allowed me to learn about ongoing issues from those who are experiencing them first hand, because honest and personal first-hand accounts help show students like me what’s really going on.
Any final thoughts?
I am truly grateful for this opportunity. I don’t think many of us understand the harshness of living through a war. No matter how much we hear about other people’s stories, living them will always be worse. Even though they have endured so much, these students wake up every day hoping for better days. All they ask of us is to be their voice and spread their truth. We are a community. If we don’t help each other, then who will?
