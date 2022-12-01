2022 Hero World Challenge Group Times, TV Coverage, Viewers Guide | Golf News and Tour Information





The golf world stepped up for this week's World Heroes Challenge, with its host, Tiger Woods, competing for the first time since his Open 150 appearance in St. Andrews in July. But then the collective bubble burst when Tiger tweeted on Monday that he was pulling out of the 20-player, no-cut event in the Bahamas due to plantar fasciitis. (Here's hoping he gets enough rest to play in the Match next week and the PNC Championship with son Charlie next week.)

Woods will continue to play for his annual tournament, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, and he will witness a stacked field even without the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will make the trip to Albany Golf Club with four wins in 2022 under his belt, as will US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and previous Hero winner Jon Rahm. Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele will also be there, along with event newcomers Tom Kim, Max Homa, Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Cameron Young and Corey Conners.

Last years winner Viktor Hovland became the first debutant to win since Rahm in 2018, and was off a six-under 66 on Sunday, with back-to-back eagles in the 14th and 15th rounds in the last round that helped him the best. Sheffler with a shot.

The winner will receive a first-place prize payment of $1 million out of a total purse of $3.5 million.

Golf Channel will broadcast live Thursday and Friday from 1:30-4:30pm EST. Saturdays coverage will run from 12-2:30pm on Golf Channel and then from 2:30-5pm on NBC, and Sundays coverage can be seen from 12-1pm on Golf Channel and 1-5 afternoon on NBC.

Find all PGA Tour live scores data here.

11:00 a.m. — Cameron Young, Tom Kim

11:11 am — Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

11:22 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Sam Burns

11:33 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

11:44 a.m. — Corey Conners, Shane Lowry

11:55 — Max Homa, Tony Finau

12:06 pm — Sepp Straka, Justin Thomas

12:17 pm — Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

12:28 pm — Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

12:39 pm — Collin Morikawa, Victor Hovland

