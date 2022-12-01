Recap: Tunisia vs France World Cup 2022 | Football news





Second-half goal from captain Khazri helps Tunisia beat France, but Australian win over Denmark seals their exit.

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia beat World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium, but the shock victory was not enough for them to join the reigning champions in the last 16 of the tournament in Qatar. Khazri scored in the 58th minute through a pack of defenders for just a third win in six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia, but they were still eliminated after Australia beat Denmark 1-0 in their other group game. France, who made nine changes for the match from the team that beat Denmark and had already booked their place in the knockout stages, finished top of Group D on goal difference from runners-up Australia. In the dying minutes, Tunisia had to hold on for victory after a stoppage-time Antoine Griezmann goal was disallowed following a VAR review. Khazri, who grew up in Corsica and plays in Ligue 1 for Montpellier, was one of six players in the Tunisian squad who were born on French soil and he featured for France at Under-21 level. There is a large Tunisian community in France who will enjoy the result, the country’s first win against European opposition at a World Cup and only their third in 18 matches at the tournament. However, they needed Australia to drop points in the days next Group D match to have a chance of reaching the last 16 for the first time. Les Bleus were the first team to secure a place in the next round after winning their opening two matches in Qatar.

