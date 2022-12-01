International
Messi and Argentina advance to the World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Calm down, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will decorate the World Cup scene at least once more.
The Argentine great had a penalty missed but his side still beat Poland 2-0 on Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez to progress to the last 16.
After opening the World Cup with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history, Argentina finished top of Group C and will next play Australia in a surprise qualifier for the elimination stage.
Messi enters Saturday’s game suddenly in a strong position in his last World Cup.
Now another World Cup begins. Messi said, and hopefully we can continue to do what we did today.
As for Poland, it was also a happy night after all, as the team went through the group as the second-placed team on goal difference ahead of Mexico and will then play defending champions France.
Messi finished relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second World Cup in a row. It was awarded after he was hit in the face by the hand of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made amends by diving to his left to block Messi’s shot in the 39th minute.
I am upset that I missed the penalty, but the team came back stronger after my mistake, he said.
A largely pro-Argentina crowd, waving flags and scarves and beating drums after both goals, had swept Messi and his team into the 44,000-seat 974 Stadium and they didn’t stop after the penalty. Within seconds, a MESSI song! MESSIAH! immediately echoed around the country in an attempt to hold their idols high.
And the noise was even louder at the start of the second half, first after Mac Allisters’ goal, Nahuel Molinas’ wrong-footed finish from the right in the first minute and soon after as news filtered through that Mexico had took the lead against Saudi Arabia. Arabia, which started the day in third place.
Playing a record Argentina 22nd World Cup match, Messi never stopped going forward and he was a threat all game for Poland with his dribbling ability and vision. A solo 40m run saw him go past three opponents, step in front of another only to be fouled to score.
The match was billed as a toe-to-toe between Messi and Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best centre-forward in the world, but it proved to be a mismatch.
If Messi played with us and Robert for Argentina, Robert would have scored five goals, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said. Robert has to be helped and the game was played only in our half.
However, Messi was not involved in either goal. For the second, Enzo Fernandez took a pass to Alvarez heading in front of regular striker Lautaro Martinez and he took a touch before turning his shot into the top corner in the 67th minute.
Things could not have gone better for Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who made bolder changes by bringing on Alvarez, Fernandez and Molina and seeing them play a role in the goals. Mac Allister, meanwhile, did not start against Saudi Arabia and has added energy to the midfield in the two games since.
Suddenly, Argentina look more like the team that entered the World Cup on a 36-match unbeaten run and as one of the tournament favourites, a year after winning the Copa America.
We wanted to fix that Saudi Arabia game because we knew we could play better, Mac Allister said. We managed to find the composure we needed… we played well collectively and that fills us with confidence.
The final whistle blew with Poland’s players still unsure whether they were progressing as the Mexico-Saudi Arabia game continued. At one stage, Poland and Mexico were only separated by the number of yellow cards they had picked up in the group stage, Poland had five to the Mexicans’ seven, and Michniewicz was desperately urging his team not to foul in the final minutes.
A stoppage time goal from the Saudis meant their match ended 2-1 in favor of Mexico, whose goal difference was one less than Poland’s.
After confirming that they had advanced, Poland’s players threw water from their bottles in the middle of the pitch and jumped up and down.
Sometimes, Michniewicz said, the losses can be bitter.
CRAZY SCHEDULE
Scaloni criticized a schedule that will see Argentina have to play within three days of beating Poland. We don’t want to be euphoric because I think these conditions are crazy, he said.
CRIMINAL INJURY
Szczesny has now won back-to-back penalties after keeping out Saudi Arabia striker Salem Aldawsaris from the spot in Friday’s 2-0 win.
