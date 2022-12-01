International
Prince Williams’ godmother leaves palace over comments to black charity boss | The monarchy
The late queen’s lady-in-waiting has resigned and apologized after a black guest at a reception hosted by the queen consort felt traumatized and violated after repeatedly asking her where she really came from.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, claimed Susan Hussey moved her hair to reveal her name badge and repeatedly asked her where her people were from, despite being told she was a British citizen.
A spokesman for the Prince of Wales, who is Lady Hussey’s godson, said the comments were unacceptable and that racism has no place in our society.
The meeting on Tuesday, at a reception on gender-based violence, was witnessed by two other women: Mandu Reid, the leader of the Women’s Equality party, who is of mixed heritage, and another black female representative of the charity. .
Hussey, 83, the widow of former BBC chief Sir Marmaduke Hussey, had recently been appointed one of the mistresses of the family. She is a close friend of the king. Her daughter, Katherine Brooke, has just been named as one of Camilla’s new bridesmaids.
Buckingham Palace described the remarks as unacceptable and deeply regrettable. Hussey has apologized profusely for the hurt caused and has resigned from her honorary position with immediate effect.
Fulani tweeted: Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 minutes after I arrived, a staff member, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my badge. The following conversation took place. The rest of the event is a blur.
She then described the conversation:
Mrs. SH: Where are you from?
Me: Sistah Space.
SH: No, where do you come from?
Me: I was based in Hackney.
SH: No, what part of Africa are you from?
Me: I don’t know, they didn’t leave a note.
SH: Well, you should know where you’re from, I spent time in France. Where are you from?
Me: Here, MB
SH: NO, but what nationality are you?
Me: I was born here and I’m British.
SH: No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?
Me: My people, lady, what is this?
SH: Oh, I can see I’ll have a challenge to get you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?
Me: Madam! I am a British citizen, my parents came here in the 50’s when
SH: Oh, I knew we got married there at the end, you’re Caribbean!
Me: No Madam, I am of African descent, of Caribbean descent and of British nationality.
SH: Oh, so where are you from?
Buckingham Palace said: We take this incident extremely seriously and have immediately investigated to establish the full facts. In this case unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments were made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani about this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.
In the meantime, the individual in question wishes to express her deepest apologies for the hurt caused and has relinquished her honorary role with immediate effect.
The comments were widely condemned on Twitter. Responding to messages of support, Fulani tweeted: I think it’s essential to acknowledge that trauma happened and being invited and then insulted has caused a lot of damage.
She wrote: There was no one to report to. I couldn’t report it to the Queen Consort, plus it was such a shock to me and the other 2 women that we were stunned into temporary silence. I simply stood at the edge of the room, smiled and engaged briefly, with those who spoke to me until I could leave.
She added: It was such a struggle to stay in a space where you were violated.
She told the Guardian the first no was Hussey moving her hair.
Here I am in this country as part of 16 days of activism, experiencing non-physical violence, you feel as if you have the right to approach me, put your hand in my hair and insist that I am not entitled to British citizenship. In a space like this, what do you do?
She said she had never felt so unwanted or so uncomfortable.
She said: I almost had to say I’m not really British. I don’t know what he meant by my people. It was incomprehensible for him to consider that I have British citizenship. When she heard my parents were from the Caribbean, she said: We’re finally getting somewhere It was blatant racism.
Of Hussey’s resignation, she said: It’s tragic for me that it ended this way. I would have preferred her to have been talked to or re-educated.
Reid, who witnessed the encounter, said it left all three women shocked. They were invited as guests, she said. We were somehow made to feel like trespassers.
It was quite shocking because we didn’t feel welcome. We didn’t feel like we belonged. We felt that our legitimacy was somehow challenged and questioned. It’s the last thing I expect when I’m invited.
She suggested that the palace family could benefit from cultural competency training of the kind conducted by Sistah Space. You cannot, on the one hand, commit to the Commonwealth and embrace the Commonwealth family, and yet people like us, the three of us, are treated like we don’t belong.
Describing it as an example of institutional racism, she said: They have to take responsibility for it. They must show leadership. Not only in their sphere, but they must take leadership for the country and for the Commonwealth they claim to lead.
She said: It is about the culture within the institution of the royal family. Now we have a new king, who has a chance to signal that he wants to do something better, do something different.
It is not the first time that the royal institution has faced allegations of racism. In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made allegations of racism against the family, which were denied by Prince William.
|
