A breakthrough on loss and damage, but also disappointment, at the UN climate conference | MIT news

As the 2022 United Nations climate change conference, known as COP27, entered its final hours on Saturday, November 19, it was uncertain what kind of agreement might emerge from two weeks of intense international negotiations.

In the end, COP27 produced mixed results: on the one hand, a historic agreement for rich countries to compensate low-income countries for loss and damagebut on the other hand, limited progress on new plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet.

We need to drastically reduce emissions now and that is an issue this COP did not address, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in a declaration at the end of COP27. A loss and damage fund is essential, but it is not an answer if the climate crisis wipes a small island state off the map or turns an entire African country into a desert.

During the two weeks of the conference, a delegation of MIT students, faculty, and staff was at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center to observe the negotiations, conduct and share research, participate in panel discussions, and create new connections with researchers. policy makers and advocates from around the world.

Loss and damage

A key issue going into COP27 (COP stands for the conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held for the 27th time) was loss and damage: a term used by the UN to referring to damage caused by climate change or through acute disasters such as extreme weather events or slower moving impacts such as sea level rise, to which communities and countries are unable to adapt.

Ultimately, an agreement on loss and damage proved to be the most outstanding achievement of COP27. Negotiators reached an eleventh-hour deal to set up new financing arrangements to help developing countries that are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of climate change.

Providing financial aid to developing countries so they can better respond to climate-related losses and damages is not only a moral issue, but also a pragmatic one, said Michael Mehling, associate director of the MIT Center for Research of Energy and Environmental Policies, who participated. COP27 and participated in side events. Future emissions growth will be squarely concentrated in the developing world, and providing support through various channels is key to building the confidence needed for stronger global cooperation on mitigation.

Youssef Shaker, a graduate student in the MIT Technology and Policy Program and a research assistant with the MIT Energy Initiative, attended the second week of the conference, where he closely followed the negotiations on loss and damage.

While the creation of a fund is certainly an achievement, Shaker said, important questions remain to be answered, such as the size of the funds available and which countries have access to it. A loss-damage fund that is not adequately funded, Shaker noted, it would not be an impactful result.

The loss and damage agreement established a new committee, made up of 24 country representatives, to operationalize the new funding agreements, including identifying sources of funding. The committee is tasked with making a number of recommendations at COP28, which will take place next year in Dubai.

UN advisory on net zero

Although the decisions reached at COP27 did not include major new commitments to reduce emissions from burning fossil fuels, the transition to a clean global energy system was nevertheless a major topic of conversation throughout the conference.

of Engineers Council on Energy Transition (CEET), an independent, international body of energy systems engineers and experts, formed to provide advice to the UN on achieving net zero emissions globally by 2050, convened for the first time at COP27. Jessika Trancik, a professor at the MIT Institute for Data, Systems and Society and a member of CEET, spoke on a UN-sponsored panel on solutions for the clean energy transition.

Trancik noted that the energy transition will look different in different regions of the world. As engineers, we need to understand those local contexts and design solutions around those local contexts that are absolutely essential to support a rapid and equitable energy transition.

At the same time, Trancik noted that there is now a set of low-cost and ready-made tools available to every region, resulting from a competitive global innovation process, stimulated by public policies in different countries, that fostered dramatically reducing the costs of technologies such as solar power and lithium-ion batteries. The key, Trancik said, is for regional transition strategies to tap into global innovation processes.

Reinventing climate adaptation

Elfatih Eltahir, HM King Bhumibol Professor of Hydrology and Climate, traveled to COP27 to present plans for the Jameel Observatory Climate Resilience Early Warning System (CREWSnet), one of five projects selected in April 2022 as a initiative at MIT’s Climate Grand Challenge. CREWSnet focuses on climate adaptation, the term for adaptation to climate impacts that are unavoidable.

CREWSnet’s goal, Eltahir told the audience during a panel discussion, is nothing less than reinventing the climate change adaptation process so that it is proactive rather than reactive; community led; data-driven and evidence-based; and so that it integrates different climate risks, from heat waves to sea level rise, rather than addressing them individually.

However, it is easy to talk about these changes, Eltahir said. The real challenge, which we are now just starting and tackling, is to demonstrate it on the ground. Eltahir said the early demonstrations would take place in several key locations, including southwestern Bangladesh, where multiple climate risks include rising sea levels, increasing soil salinity and intensifying heat waves and cyclones that combine to threaten areas of agricultural production.

Building on COP26

Several members of the MIT delegation attended COP27 to advance efforts that had been formally announced at the UN climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, in recent years.

At an official UN side event co-hosted by MIT on November 11, Greg Sixt, director of Alliance for Food Systems and Climate Transformation (FACT). led by Abdul Latif Jameel Food and Water Systems Laboratory, gave an update on the work of the alliances since its inception at COP26.

Food systems are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and are increasingly vulnerable to climate impacts. The FACT Alliance works to better connect researchers with farmers, food businesses, policy makers and other food system actors to make food systems (which include production, consumption and food waste) more sustainable and resilient.

Sixt told the audience that the FACT Alliance now counts over 20 research institutions and stakeholders worldwide among its members, but also collaborates with other institutions in an open network model to advance work in key areas such as sh. new research project exploring how climate scenarios may affect global food supply chains.

Marcela Angel, research program director for the Environmental Solutions Initiative (ESI), helped convene a meeting at COP27 in Afro-Inter-American Forum on Climate Change, which was also launched at COP26. The forum works with leaders of African descent across the Americas to address important environmental issues, including climate risks and biodiversity loss.

At the event co-hosted by the Colombian government and the non-profit organization Conservation International, ESI brought together leaders from six countries in the Americas and presented the latest work that estimates there are more than 178 million individuals who identify as Afro descendants living in the Americas, on lands of global importance. environmental.

There is considerable overlap between biodiversity hotspots, protected areas and areas of high Afro-descendant presence, Angel said. But the role and climate contributions of these communities are not well studied and often become invisible.

Limitation of methane emissions

Methane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas: When released into the atmosphere, it immediately traps about 120 times more heat than carbon dioxide. More than 150 countries have now signed it The global methane oathlaunched at COP26, which aims to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2020 levels.

Sergey Paltsev, deputy director of the Joint Program on Global Change Science and Policy and a senior research scientist at the MIT Energy Initiative, delivered the keynote address at a Nov. 17 event on methane, where he noted the importance of reducing methane from the oil and gas in meeting the 2030 target.

The oil and gas sector is where reductions in methane emissions can be achieved most quickly, Paltsev said. We must also use an integrated approach to address methane emissions across all sectors and all regions of the world, because reductions in methane emissions offer a short-term path to avoid dangerous tipping points in the global climate system.

Keep fighting relentlessly

Arina Khotimsky, a senior majoring in materials science and engineering and a co-president of the MIT Energy and Climate Club, attended the first week of COP27. She reflected on the experience in a social media post after returning home.

COP will always have its haters. Is there greenwashing? Of course! Are all those who should have a say in this process in the room? Not even close, wrote Khotimsky. So what does COP need to matter? It takes everyone who participated to not only put climate on the front page for two weeks, but to go home and continue to fight climate change relentlessly. I know I will.