International
The University honors the International Day of Persons with Disabilities
To honor and celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Syracuse University and the Southeastern ADA Center are holding a hybrid presentation, Why Nobody Should Be Normal Anymore, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.
Stephen KuusistoUniversity Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary Programs and Information at Burton Blatt Institutewill honor contemporary disability culture, offering a presentation that addresses the history of less than nuanced normality and how such a concept has been constructed from the Victorian era to modern times.
A panel discussion with University faculty, staff and students will follow, addressing the topic of disability arts and culture.
The conversation will take place on campus in the Peter Graham Scholarly Commons in the Bird Library and online via Zoom. Registration is required. ASL and CART will be provided and light refreshments will be served.
“If the history of disability teaches us anything, it’s that living with a disability is freedom, not oppression,” says Kuusisto.
This free event is sponsored by the Office of Interdisciplinary Programs and Outreach and Southeast ADA Center at the Burton Blatt Institute, with support from Center for Disability and Inclusion, Office of Academic AffairsStudies of atrocities, the Cultural Center of Disability, Disability Resource Center, Office of Diversity and Inclusion AND Syracuse University Libraries.
The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was first proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly to promote an understanding of disability issues around the globe by raising awareness of how the inclusion of persons with disabilities in every aspect of life that benefits everyone.
