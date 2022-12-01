President Charles Michel’s speech after the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping





Good evening,

First of all, I would like to thank President Xi for hosting us in China today. And I would like to express my sincere condolences to the people of China on the death of your former president Jiang Zemin.

The EU promotes its interests and values ​​in the world. I have come to Beijing to engage in a frank, in-depth, face-to-face dialogue with China’s leadership. Today’s meeting with President Xi Jinping lasted about three hours. I also met with Premier Li Keqiang and National People’s Congress Chairman Li Zhanshu. It’s our first face-to-face meeting since I took office, due to COVID. My last visit to China was as Belgian Prime Minister in November 2016.

A few weeks ago I put a discussion on EU-China relations on the agenda of the European Council. The 27 leaders agreed on the critical importance of EU-China relations. We discussed how to manage it best in the interest of Europe, but also in the global interest.

Today, we know that the world faces many crises. The war in Ukraine, the energy and food crisis and the global economic slowdown. On top of climate change and global health. These global issues require dialogue and action. We need to discuss where we can work better together, but also discuss and manage our differences. I believe in the power of dialogue.

Both the EU and China have an interest in a rules-based world with the UN Charter at its core.

We had the opportunity to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. China is a global player and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We all share the responsibility to work for peace and to respect the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter. I asked President Xi, as we did at our EU-China Summit in April, to use his influence on Russia to respect the UN charter.

The Kremlin’s attack on a sovereign nation clearly violates international law. President Xi and I agreed that nuclear threats are unacceptable and very dangerous and endanger the international community.

I also raised the issue of human rights, fundamental freedoms and minority rights.

Human rights are universal. I welcome the willingness to restart the EU-China Human Rights Dialogue. We will follow through on this commitment. This format has not been collected for more than three years. So this is an important signal. Dialogue will allow us to focus on broader human rights policy issues and on individual cases. The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right enshrined in both the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and national constitutions.

I also raised the situation of minorities. We discussed at length, for example, the situation in Xinjiang. This is not about interference in internal affairs. It is about maintaining the principles adopted by the UN for decades and this also applies to Hong Kong. It is essential that we keep talking.

We also discussed issues related to the wider Asian region. The EU will have a summit with ASEAN countries in two weeks. We are deeply connected to our ASEAN partners. We are committed to a peaceful Indo-Pacific sea and Southeast China. We recall the importance of reducing tensions in the region. We must maintain freedom of navigation and overflight in the region and beyond.

We also discussed Taiwan. The EU is committed to and maintains its One China policy. I reiterated the EU’s long-standing position on Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait.

The EU has a strong interest in peace and stability along the Taiwan Strait: 40% of our trade passes through it. It is important to promote stability and prosperity in East Asia. We also discussed the situation in DPRK and Myanmar.

We also had the opportunity to address bilateral and global economic issues, a major theme of my visit today here in China. European leaders insisted on this point.

China is our main trading partner in goods amounting to almost €2 billion every day and China accounts for over 22% of European imports. China’s rise in recent decades has benefited both China and the EU and contributed substantially to China’s dramatic economic transformation.

But I also set out the difficulties facing EU companies and investors. On the European side, market access remains very open, while in China some sectors remain much more closed. We need greater reciprocity, we need a more balanced relationship without excessive dependencies, a real level playing field for our companies. We have to strike the right balance. A shift towards self-reliance carries risks not only for China and the EU, but also for the world.

We believe in free trade, in cooperation; but we need balance and justice. So we need to work harder on the issues that hinder our broad trade relationship and there are channels for that. We believe that trade and investment should be governed by rules, by a reformed World Trade Organization.

We also discussed global issues such as climate change, health and the Sustainable Development Goals. We can only face the challenges of climate change globally and it cannot be done without China.

For health, we are collaborating on the Pandemic Treaty initiative. This is a concrete example of international cooperation.

Finally, China has a key role to play in matters of common interest, especially to developing countries. For example, on issues of debt reduction, food and energy.

We also exchanged thoughts about the COVID situation. Recovery from the COVID pandemic remains a shared priority. I pointed out that, in Europe, vaccines have been particularly effective in reducing the number of severe COVID cases and deaths.

Today I delivered key messages on geopolitical, economic and global issues. We must ensure that the channels of communication remain open and that they are used effectively.

With China, open engagement in all aspects of our relationship is the only way forward. We agreed to continue our exchanges in light of the upcoming EU-China Summit in 2023. Thank you.