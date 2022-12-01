Nature needs $384 billion a year by 2025, says the UN





NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) – Investments in protecting and better managing the world’s ecosystems must reach $384 billion a year by 2025, more than double their current levels, to protect from the threats of climate change and the loss of natural resources. The UN environment watchdog said Thursday. The calculation will inform a biodiversity summit starting next week in Montreal, Canada, where countries will try to agree a deal to protect nature and wildlife from further loss and degradation of species and landscapes. Currently, $154 billion is spent annually, mostly by governments, on actions to protect and better manage water, land, air and wildlife, known as “nature-based solutions,” the Environment Program said in a report. of the UN (UNEP). “This will have to increase by several orders of magnitude if we are to tackle the triple crisis of land, climate and nature degradation,” said Ivo Mulder, head of UNEP’s climate finance unit. “About 50% of global GDP depends on healthy and well-functioning ecosystems (so it shouldn’t be too difficult even if we’re living through multiple crises”), such as the war in Ukraine and spiraling inflation, he added. Meanwhile, governments are spending $500 billion-$1 trillion a year on potentially harmful subsidies for fisheries, agriculture and fossil fuels, the report said. More than 100 nations signed up last year in the Chinese city of Kunming to work towards protecting biodiversity, but they failed to agree on issues including keeping funding to poorer countries. This year’s meeting was to be held in Kunming, but the venue was changed due to the zero restrictions of COVID-19. China will continue to serve as president. The last time world leaders signed a biodiversity pact, in Aichi, Japan, in 2010, they set targets to slow the loss by 2020, none of which were met. Private sector players, who account for only 17% of spending on nature-based solutions, despite their commitments to reduce carbon emissions and deforestation, “will have to combine ‘net zero’ with ‘nature positive,'” said UNEP. Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/nature-needs-384-billion-annually-by-2025-un-says-2022-12-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos