Re-emergence of cholera in Haiti





To the editor: Cholera was absent in Haiti until an inadvertent introduction by United Nations security forces in October 2010. The ensuing epidemic sickened 820,000 people and caused 9,792 reported deaths.1 The last confirmed case of cholera in Haiti was recorded in January 2019, and in February 2022, cholera was declared eliminated in Haiti.2 In late September 2022, a new outbreak began in Port-au-Prince and rapidly expanded to include 11,953 suspected cases by the end of November, more than 1,000 of which were culture-confirmed.3 We performed a genomic and phenotypic analysis of Vibrio cholerae isolated from a stool sample obtained on September 30, 2022, from an index patient, a child who presented with watery diarrhea and severe dehydration to begin treatment of the origin of the epidemic. 2022 V. cholerae isolate shares phenotypes with the outbreak strain of 2010. Both strains are V. cholerae serogroup O1 (biotype El Tor) of the Ogawa serotype and have similar antimicrobial resistance profiles, including resistance to trimethoprimsulfamethoxazole and low-level resistance to ciprofloxacin (Table S1 in the Supplementary Appendix , available with the full text of this paper at NEJM .org). This resistance profile is consistent among the 130 isolates from the current outbreak, suggesting that the strain that was isolated from the index patient is representative of the ongoing epidemic. Figure 1. Figure 1. Phylogenetic tree of Vibrio cholerae from the Seventh Cholera Pandemic. A phylogenetic tree of non-recombinogenic regions from 1270 strains of V. cholerae O1, mainly from the current cholera pandemic, which is the seventh cholera pandemic in history. Scale represents single-nucleotide polymorphisms per genome. The inset shows an enlarged image of V. cholerae class from the 2022 outbreak in Haiti, along with recent isolates from Asia and Mexico. To decipher the relationship between the current outbreak strain and other toxigenic O1 El Tor strains from the seventh ongoing cholera pandemic, we sequenced the isolate obtained on September 30, 2022, along with four isolates obtained in 2021 and 2022 from Dhaka, Bangladesh (T. S2). Phylogenetic analysis of more than 1,200 isolates revealed that the 2022 Haiti isolate was closely related to the 2010 Nepal isolate that was the origin of the initial outbreak. The 2022 isolate belongs to a Haitian subclade V. cholerae isolates that originated in 2013 during the previous epidemic and are different from the 2013 strains from Mexico that were thought to have spread from Haiti, as well as the isolates currently circulating in Bangladesh. Haiti isolates from 2022 and 2010 are identical ctxB (ctxB7) and other virulence factors (Table S3) and produce similar amounts of cholera toxin (Figure 1). These analyzes suggest that the re-emergence of cholera in Haiti in 2022 was caused, at least in part, by a progeny of V. cholerae the type that caused the 2010 epidemic. However, no cholera cases were confirmed between 2019 and 2022, despite ongoing surveillance. Several explanations for this type of recurrence are possible. The first is the toxic one V. cholerae O1 persisted in Haiti through subclinical infections in humans and has re-emerged in the context of declining population immunity along with a crisis in the lack of clean water and sanitation. Another non-exclusive possibility is that this V. cholerae the strain has persisted in environmental reservoirs. Finally, because the 2010 outbreak in Haiti eventually spread to other countries in Latin America,4 a third possible explanation is that the current strain could have been reintroduced to Haiti from a nearby location; however, this explanation is less likely than others, given the phylogenetic evidence and the lack of recent cholera cases in the region. These findings, along with the resurgence of cholera in some parts of the world5 despite the means available to combat it, suggest that efforts to control and prevent cholera must be redoubled. Daniel HF Rubin, AB

Franz G. Zingl, Ph.D.

Deborah R. Leitner, Ph.D.

Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA Ralph Ternier, MD

Zanmi Lasante, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti Valusnor Compere, BS

Samson Marseille, MD

National Public Health Laboratory, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Damien Slater, Ph.D.

Jason B. Harris, MD, MPH

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA Fahima Chowdhury, MB, BS, MPH

Firdausi Qadri, Dr.

International Center for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, Dhaka, Bangladesh Jacques Boncy, MD

National Public Health Laboratory, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Louise C. Ivers, MD, MPH

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

[email protected] Matthew K. Waldor, MD, Ph.D.

Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, MA

[email protected] Supported by grants from National Institute of Health (R01AI-042347, to Dr. Waldor; F30AI160911-01 and T32GM007753 Mr. Rubin; R01HD102540 , Dr. Harris; and R01AI099243, to Dr. Ivers) and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (for Dr. Waldor). Disclosure forms provided by the authors are available with the full text of this paper at NEJM.org. This letter was published on November 30, 2022, at NEJM.org. Mr. Rubin and Dr. Zingl contributed equally to this paper. 5 References 1. World Health Organization. Cholera Haiti. October 12, 2022 (https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON415). 2. Hati Minister of Communication. February 4, 2019 February 4, 2022 three (3) years CHOLRA FREE in Haiti. February 5, 2022 (https://www.communication.gouv.ht/2022/02/4-fevrier-2019-4-fevrier-2022-trois-3-ans-sans-cholera-en-haiti/). 3. Hati Minister of Public Health and Population. The epidemiological situation of Çolra, November 27, 2022, Hati. November 27, 2022 (https://mspp.gouv.ht/site/downloads/Sitrep%20cholera_28_Novembre%202022.pdf). 4. Dorman MJ, Domman D, Poklepovich T, et al. Genomics of the Argentine cholera epidemic elucidates contrasting epidemic and endemic dynamics Vibrio cholerae. Ordinary night 2020;11 (1):4918–4918. 5. World Health Organization. Cholera vaccine shortages lead to temporary suspension of two-dose strategy as cases rise worldwide. October 19, 2022 (https://www.who.int/news/item/19-10-2022-shortage-of-cholera-vaccines-leads-to-temporary-suspension-of-two-dose-strategy–as-cases-rise – world).

