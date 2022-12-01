Card Market Seeing Seismic Shift

Consolidation, Covid, unprecedented demand, stock market listings – the charter industry has been on a wild ride recently, bringing opportunities and challenges.

Demand is growing and is expected to remain high

The U.S. has dominated the global air charter market, and activity in the state has grown by about 55 percent during the pandemic-delayed 2020, according to Colorado-based Argus International.

Both Argus and Hamburg-based WingX have reported cooling demand growth in the US and a larger decline in Europe, although overall demand is expected to remain 15 percent to 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

It’s been driven, operators say, by an influx of aviation customers new to the business, many of them younger and willing to spend more than traditional lessees — something customers across the board have to do today.

These new customers and the pandemic’s general exodus from commercial carriers prompted dramatic changes in the market.

A big twist

For a decade after the Great Recession, a glut of lifting handed command of the market to charter agents, who shopped on price, putting constant downward pressure on charter rates. Jet Cards were offered in tiered programs, giving customers a choice of service levels, or access to a specific, on-demand model. Some program memberships included free or deeply discounted flights.

In 2019, JetSmarter (then in the process of being acquired by Vista Group) paid $3 million to settle allegations of deceptive sales practices after it finally ended such benefits. At the time, a one-way fare on a super-midsize jet between New York and Miami cost about $20,000, according to Avinode, and a growing chorus of operators declared the fares unsustainable because they didn’t provide owners with enough compensating revenue. to justify leasing their planes.

It only got worse from there. In June 2020, the market had crashed due to Covid. The cost of the New York-Miami flight had been cut in half, to about $10,000. Operators were challenged to put enough hours on their aircraft to meet manufacturers’ warranty requirements and maintain current flight crews.

But demand recovered as the year unfolded and by early 2021, rates were at pre-pandemic levels; the average hourly charter rate for a midsize jet was $6,900, according to Argus.

By July 2022, 18 months later, that midsize jet cost $9,300 an hour, a 35 percent increase, and the price has continued to rise.

Private Jet Charter Comparisons (PJCC) uses a basket of typical flights to calculate an average fare for comparison purposes, and the second and third quarters of this year saw the lowest available typical fare increase by 18 percent, from $24,367 to $29,794.

Additionally, operators have moved toward dynamic pricing, which can increase peak demand prices by 50 percent, according to PJCC data. Jet card prices also rose four percent in the last quarter, the access consultancy said.

But the demand still exceeded the capacity of the system. Some providers of jet cards and fractional ownership suspended sales to meet increased lift needs from existing customers, although a number have begun to reopen membership lists in recent months.

Even with the suspension, charter customers have found that service has been negatively impacted, exacerbated by the lack of any delays in scheduling or delivery.

“There are delays every day,” said Craig Ross, founder and president of AviationPortfolio, a consulting company that serves as an advocate for aircraft charter and high-time charter customers, as well as partial and full aircraft owners.

Given the current limitations, he tells disgruntled consumers, “It’s possible there’s a better solution, a more convenient solution, or maybe an additional solution, but in this environment, there aren’t great options.”

Effects of Consolidation

Before Covid became the defining story, consolidation among access providers was reshaping the industry in its late teens, as operators and management companies sought scale that would provide operational flexibility and savings, along with the infrastructure to support growth. Since 2017, there have been 92 private aviation operating company transactions, according to Directional Aviation director Kenn Ricci, who said there has been an influx of capital into the sector.

The trend of consolidation appears to have accelerated, exemplified if not led by what might be called the Big Three access providers: Directional Aviation, Vista Group and Wheels Up, distinguished by their individual shared goals of providing global access to full service private aviation. , and the means to fund their ambitions.

Over the past decade, Ohio-based Directional Aviation’s OneSky Flight portfolio has grown through acquisitions including the Flexjet fractional ownership program (acquired by Bombardier); jet card provider Sentient Jet; digital retail charter booking platform PrivateFly; and aircraft management firm Sirio, in Italy.

In October Ricci said Flexjet has seen 60 percent year-to-date growth in 2022 and announced OneSky will go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The offering, under the Flexjet name, is expected to close in the second quarter and values ​​FXJ, once the company will be listed, at about $2.6 billion. Proceeds from the sale of shares will fund additional expansion of the program.

Operating more than 200 aircraft, Flexjet claims around 10,000 “subscription contracts executed”, a 97 per cent customer retention rate and combined with revenues from its siblings, a forecasted EBITDA for 2022 of around 288 million dollars.

Dubai-based Vista Global Holdings, parent of charter fleet owner/operator VistaJet International, and charter brokerage XO reported strong third-quarter earnings that capped strong year-over-year performance. US sales of VistaJet’s block charter programs (50 or more flight hours per year) for the quarter grew 185 percent year-over-year, with new customers accounting for 70 percent of hours sold.

Vista began its acquisitions in 2018 with JetSmarter, which had developed a sophisticated mobile booking app that now supports XO’s charter brokerage platform. But Vista had already demonstrated its aggressive approach by ordering ten Bombardier Global 7500s (Global 8000s at the time) in 2011, a decade before the ultra-long-range jets entered service. The platforms have proved extremely popular with customers since joining the fleet in 2021, Malta-based VistaJet said.

This year Vista Group acquired US large-cabin fleet operator Jet Edge, bringing its fleet to more than 350 aircraft, and Air Hamburg, a major European charter operator.

The group this year also completed the livery of the entire fleet with Vista silver and red accents, while adding super-medium aircraft to the former wide-range and ultra-long-haul fleet, with the integration of ex-Chllenger 300/350 and Citation of XO Xs. VistaJet also introduced this year a hybrid program; and a VJ-25 jet charter, both of which offer regional service in the Eastern US, Western Europe and parts of MEA.

Meanwhile, the consolidation transformed Wheels Up into the world’s largest charter operator, according to Argus, with more than double the flight hours (plus 82,000) of second-place Executive Jet Management. Launched in 2013 as a fleet access membership program using King Air 350i twin turboprops, subsequent acquisitions of charter operator Wheels Up included light aircraft fleet owner Travel Management Company and Delta Private Jets via merger in 2019; Aviation range in 2020; Mountain Aviation in 2021; and this year, Alante Air, together with UK-based global charter broker Air Partner.

Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter floated Wheels Up on the New York Stock Exchange (UP) in July 2021 through a SPAC, making it the first publicly traded private aviation operator. In the middle of this year, second quarter year-over-year revenue was up 49 percent, memberships were up 20 percent, and prepaid block sales were up 187 percent.

But expansion costs and supply constraints including pilot shortages led to a 320 percent increase in net loss for the quarter. The stock has lost about 90 percent of its value since going public, but Wheels Up’s financial projections show positive adjusted EBITDA in 2024. In October Wheels Up closed on a $259 million loan, backed by a fleet of its main fleet of 134 aircraft, which will be used in part for a new operations center in Atlanta, Dichter said.

Other providers grew simultaneously, organically and through acquisitions. Jet card program operator Jet Linx surpassed 100 aircraft in its fleet and a number of branded terminals across the US

California-based charter/management firm Solairus Aviation now has more than 280 aircraft in its midsize and larger turbine fleet, and in October launched a light and turboprop aircraft management program.

North Carolina-based FlyExclusive, meanwhile, transformed from a major wholesale fleet owner/operator to a much larger wholesale and retail charter operator, and this year ordered 44 new Citation aircraft (30 CJ3+ light aircraft ; and 14 Citation XLS Gen2 and super- medium length); started a fractional ownership program; announced that it will go public through a SPAC and opened a new maintenance facility to support its vertical integration. The public offering places FlyExclusive’s pre-transaction equity value at $600 million and is expected to provide up to $300 million to fund growth.

Owner, chairman and CEO Jim Segrave, who has no investment partners, founded FlyExclusive in 2015, five years after he sold Segrave Aviation, where he pioneered the floating charter fleet model, to Delta Private Jets.

FlyExclusive’s mid-size core fleet was built through the acquisition and refurbishment of pre-owned aircraft, and a nascent plan to create a retail charter arm accelerated when COVID collapsed wholesale demand. Before placing orders for new aircraft this year, Segrave noted how difficult it was becoming to find economically viable fleet aircraft in the previously held market.

Despite the power and allure of scalability, many small operators and agents report brisk business, with charter customers and aircraft owners often migrating from larger providers where they feel service has declined. The Fliteways executive, whose former dispatcher bought the company when it was about to be sold to a major operator at the height of the pandemic, is just one example.

Looking ahead

Directional’s Ricci sees consolidation enabling charter operators to better compete with airlines, not only for customers but for talent, as the pilot supply chain continues to tighten. At the same time, however, he told Corporate Jet Investor Miami that this will put pressure on smaller operators competing for the same resources, as well as corporate flight departments.

The amount of private jets available for unscheduled commercial operations has increased by about 25 percent since 2016, but the number of operators has begun to decline.