



Cruise Line Hits All-Time Highs in Single Day Bookings and Highest Volume Booking Week MIAMI, December 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In just under five weeks, Royal Caribbean International is set new booking records again. This Black Friday was the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its 53-year history, which marked the third time the record was broken in 2022 and the peak of what is now the brand highest volume booking week. The strong demand and performance demonstrated by the two latest records comes after the first look at the world’s best family holidays. Icon of the seas, and the reported record-breaking day when the much-anticipated ship opened for bookings 15 months in advance January 2024 debut.

Royal Caribbeans Icon of the Seas is a first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. First in class Icons has a comprehensive lineup of firsts and next-level favorites for everyone in eight neighborhoods, including the new Thrill Island, Surfside a neighborhood designed for young families, and Best Kept Secret Icons , The Hideaway.

“This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first sighting of icon of the seas, the best family holidays in the world”, he said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Every milestone accomplished is an accomplishment, it’s a great start to 2023, and we’re excited for what lies ahead. We couldn’t have gotten to this point without our loyal guests, advisors and partners.” precious travel and Royal Caribbean International team around the world.” In 2022, the cruise line recorded both its largest single booking day and highest volume booking week in April, which was followed by another record single booking day with the opening of icons in October. The announcement of the latest records is celebrated alongside a series of significant, recent moments for the brand, including the unveiling of icons like first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation and the arrival of The miracle of the seasthe world’s newest wonder, at its year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida. More about icons and the cruise line’s new adventures across ships and private destinations will be revealed in the coming months. For more details about Royal Caribbean International, visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com. orBout Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean Internationalowned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been providing innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ship is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today’s adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of The Bahamas, Perfect day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island collection. kingly Caribbean has also been voted “Best Cruise Line Overall” for 19 consecutive years in the Travel every week Readers’ Choice Awards. Media can be updated by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-Caribbean. SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

