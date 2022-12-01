OSA International Increases Lighting Rental Inventory with New Ayrton Eurus and Ayrton Diablo Accessories – PLSN





OSA International, Inc., which provides world-class entertainment technology, event production and systems integration from its base in Las Vegas, has added large complements of Ayrton Eurus and Diablo lighting fixtures to its rental inventory that serves its offices in Las Vegas and Nashville. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America. The purchase is one of Euro’s first in the US. Mark Fetto has a long history as an early Ayrton proponent, including purchasing a complement of Diablos for OSA International in February of 2020. Fetto, who is OSA Internationals VP Lighting and General Manager of the Las Vegas office , was brought on board about three years ago to build the company’s new lighting division. We are constantly growing our equipment inventory and, as part of this, ACT created the new Eurus for us, says Fetto. I loved how durable the rig looked and felt, and its output was outstanding for a 650W rig. We were looking for new, rugged rigs for our touring customers, and Eurus supported our existing inventory very well. Eurus S is a multifunctional profile light specially designed for stage applications. It is equipped with a new 650W ultra-compact monochromatic LED emitter calibrated at 8,200K and can deliver metallic white light with an output of 36,000 lumens at a color temperature of 6,700K. Eurus incorporates a subtractive CMY color mixing system combined with a variable CTO and a seven-position complementary color wheel to display an endless range of saturated vivid and pastel colors. The Eurus fixtures were purchased with Korns’ 2022 summer tour in mind. They weren’t specified by lighting designer Thomas Church Christmann, but we wanted to provide fixtures that would last up to eight weeks on the road, and they never replaced a light, reports Fetto. The Eurus were fitted to the GT case, held up great and looked fantastic. The Euros were then used for a state farm insurance corporate event and performed well in that setting as well. They are really bright and have all the bells and whistles needed for corporate events, Fetto points out. Lighting designers who have worked with Eurus have been extremely pleased with its performance. OSA International also doubled the size of its large inventory of 300W Diablos profile luminaires, feature-rich Ayrtons based on the ultra-compact Mistral format. We put them at almost every corporate event we do, so we needed to stock more units, says Fetto. Their light weight and high output are especially important when there are weight restrictions in ballrooms, and their excellent color mix and Ayrton’s reliability make the Diablo a great addition to our inventory. He notes that Diablo fits a wide range of projects beyond corporate events, citing tours for the legendary Paul Anka, a series of BMI music events served from the Nashville office, as well as basketball court lighting for the upcoming G Expo NBA Winter League in Las Vegas. As OSA Internationals lighting division continues to grow, we will be adding more Ayrton products to our inventory, reports Fetto. Our ACT rep Eric Abad has been great showing us new gear and has been instrumental in getting more Eurus units from Europe to meet the demand from the Korn tour. It was a pleasure working with OSA and Mark on their Ayrton investments. They saw the quality and value in Ayrton equipment – and the reliability it brings. It’s easy to get lost in the spec sheets, but Mark sees what a piece of equipment brings to the table for his customers and his company, which is really all you could ask for, concludes Abad, Western Regional Sales for ACT Entertainment . Further information from ACT Entertainment: www.actentertainment.com

