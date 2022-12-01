Jet It starts adding Embraer Phenom 300s





North Carolina based aircraft parts supplier Jet It has added two Embraer Phenom 300s to its fleet and plans to add more, according to co-founder and CEO Glenn Gonzales. “We have our first two Phenoms now operational, or soon to be operational,” he said AIN earlier this week. “Someone is installing Wi-Fi. So both planes will be operational before the end of this week.” Founded in 2018 as an exclusive operator of HondaJet Elites, the arrival of the Phenom 300 comes after Private Jet Charter Comparisons reported that Gonzales sent a letter to Jet It shareholders on Honda Aircraft’s support and reliability issues, including reports caused by “$20 million in non-fleet costs.” “It was a private email sent to all of our shareholders,” said Gonzales, a former Honda Aircraft regional sales manager. Our owners asked: ‘How are things? Why are we late?’ And we had to answer them with our opinion of what’s going on. That’s how it was.” He declined to specify any problems he may have had with Honda Aircraft support or HondaJet reliability. “I can’t go into too much detail at this point in time,” Gonzales added. As for Jet It’s additional $20 million in spending and its financial impact, he added, “Fortunately, we have great support. We have a business model that works. We have always operated very efficiently.” The Phenom 300 is an aircraft that Jet It can continue to build in its business, Gonzales said. “We are thrilled to be able to give our owners what they want. And that’s what the whole letter was about, to have that conversation to say, ‘Look, this is another option, a vehicle that we’re excited to put into operation and share with you.’ The benefits associated with that, you get a lot more range, you get more load, you get a company behind it that has a lot more experience supporting it.” For now, the HondaJets will remain part of the Jet It fleet. “I love the plane. It’s a great airplane,” Gonzales said. “We expect to continue operating the aircraft as long as our customers are satisfied with the aircraft.” But “at the end of the day, it’s a free enterprise society. We must do what is necessary to support our customers. They own the planes and we have to take care of them.” Honda Aircraft said in a statement to AIN that HondaJet’s delivery reliability rate is 99.7 percent and that it has added four authorized service center locations this year, bringing its total to 10 in the U.S. and 11 internationally, including two in Europe.

