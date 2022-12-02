Russia’s War Against Ukraine Breaking News: The Presidents of France and the US meet on Ukraine





Dec 1 (Reuters) – The presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached a tentative deal on Thursday on an oil price cap aimed at giving Moscow starved for resources. FIGHTING * Ukraine’s armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told a Ukrainian television network. * Russia’s Defense Ministry and the head of Ukraine’s presidential administration said the two countries had exchanged 50 service personnel in the latest prisoner swap between the two sides. * Russian rockets hit neighborhoods in Kherson, knocking out power in the city where electricity had only begun to be restored nearly three weeks after Russian troops left. * Ukrainian armed forces reported heavy shelling of a number of villages on the eastern front line near the town of Bakhmut. * Ukraine’s military said it had found fragments of Russian-fired nuclear-capable missiles with warheads in western Ukraine and that their apparent purpose was to distract air defenses. * Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko told residents to stock up on water, food and warm clothes in case of a total blackout caused by Russian attacks. [1/4]Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar on the front line as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, in this image released on November 20, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Independent Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine Armed Forces/Prospects via REUTERS DIPLOMACY, FOREIGN RESPONSE * Biden and Macron presented a united front on Ukraine at the White House, and Biden said he would talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he was willing to end the occupation. * European Union governments tentatively agreed to a price cap of $60 a barrel for Russian offshore oil, with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, an EU diplomat said. * Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have raised the cost of keeping Ukraine’s economy afloat next year, adding up to $1 billion a month to previous estimates of $3-4 billion, the head of the International Monetary Fund told the conference of Reuters NEXT. * The European Union needs patience after imposing sanctions on Russia as most of the measures will have an impact only in the medium and long term, Lithuania’s prime minister told the Reuters NEXT conference. * Spain has increased security at public and diplomatic buildings after a series of letter bombs, including one targeting the prime minister and another at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, where an official suffered minor injuries. Nuclear * Ukraine fired a senior engineer at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, accusing him of collaborating with Russian forces, and asked other Ukrainian staff at the plant to remain loyal to the Kiev government. Compiled by Alex Richardson and Conor Humphries; editing by Grant McCool and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

