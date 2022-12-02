CNN layoffs hit HLN, contributors and newsgathering – The Hollywood Reporter

Forty years after it was founded by Ted Turner, HLN is getting out of the live TV business.

The CNN affiliate, originally called Headline News, has canceled all its live programming, with its crime-focused docuseries, joining sister channel ID WBD under Kathleen Finch.

The HLN shakeup is part of broader cuts that took place Thursday at CNN Worldwide, as CEO Chris Licht looks to cut costs amid an increasingly difficult economic environment.

“Our goal throughout the strategic review process has been to better align our people, processes and resources with our future priorities, to strengthen our ability to deliver on CNN’s core journalistic mission and to enable us to innovate in the coming years.” next,” Licht told staff at a. memo Thursday afternoon. “At the highest level, the goal is to direct our resources to best serve and grow the audiences for our core news programs and products.”

And the bottom line, as the cuts make clear, is at CNN, with its affiliate networks feeling the brunt of the cuts, no more so than HLN.

With the changes, HLN has canceled its longtime morning show Breakfast Express with Robin Meade.

Meade has anchored HLN’s morning programs since 2005, and was typically the most popular program on the channel. While it generally draws a much smaller audience than the morning shows on MSNBC, Fox News and the broadcast networks (as well as sister channel CNN), its fast pace and Meade’s steady presence kept a small group of viewers tuned in. .

“I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she’s not only a wildly popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running morning hosts in history,” Licht wrote Thursday. “I know the HLN audience will miss her and other HLN talent.”

HLN will simulcast CNN this morning moving forward.

But CNN International also saw a reshuffle, with its 5pm show also moving to a CNN USA simulcast. And at CNN en Español, Licht says it will “broaden its audience by diversifying the network’s programming beyond news,” likely building on Spanish-language content produced elsewhere at WBD. The network will still have news for now, but Licht adds that they will be “developing a much more robust digital platform for CNNE with the goal of launching it in 2024.”

The ranks of CNN contributors have been reduced, with Licht describing a new focus: “In some areas, we’re going to rely more heavily on our own CNN reporters. Generally, we will engage contributors who are subject matter experts who broaden and diversify the views we bring to our audience.”

And there were also cuts to newsgathering, though Licht writes that they are “reorganizing resources to staff in several units and in more areas around the country.”

“This will help us achieve our goal of covering the United States more broadly,” he adds. “Many of the staff reductions at Newsgathering will be offset by the addition of new roles to better serve our audience across platforms.”

Memo Licht’s main topic was CNN’s “core” news. HLN, with its crime shows and limited live programming, no longer made sense. CNN en Español is clearly in the midst of transforming into a digital news outlet, while changing the ranks of contributors to be smaller in size and more focused on subject matter experts is meant to strengthen live news reporting, instead of expertise.

Licht’s full memo is below.

December 1, 2022

To my CNN colleagues,

As promised in my note yesterday, I’m following up with an overview of the changes we’ve made across the company. Our goal throughout the strategic review process has been to better align our people, processes and resources with our future priorities, to strengthen our ability to deliver on CNN’s core journalistic mission and to enable us to innovate in the years ahead. the following. At the highest level, the goal is to direct our resources to best serve and grow the audiences for our core news programs and products.

To achieve these goals, we will reduce open positions, reimagine our workflows, and align staff, investments, and focus around three key strategic priorities: programming, newsgathering, and digital. All decisions are designed to strengthen the core of our business.

While it’s not possible to capture every role affected in an email like this, I want to walk through the broader changes we’re making:

HLN

Beginning December 6, CNN will no longer produce live programming for HLN and will instead simulcast CNN This Morning. HLN Crime programming will move under Kathleen Finch-led WBD Networks and merge with ID. I want to take a moment to thank Robin Meade — she’s not only a wildly popular anchor, but also one of the longest-running breakfast hosts in history. I know the HLN audience will miss her and other HLN talent.

CNN International

CNN International is reorganizing some of its teams and offices, and effective immediately, the 5:00-5:30 PM ET show will be replaced by a CNN US simulcast for that half hour.

Cnn in Spanish

CNNE’s linear network will seek to expand its audience by diversifying the network’s programming beyond news. We will continue to produce news for CNNE and over the next year, we will look to develop a much more robust digital platform for CNNE with the aim of launching it in 2024. We believe the investment will serve better and significantly increase our Spanish-language news audience, and we’ll have more to share about it in 2023.

US news gathering

We are restructuring at some of our paces, realigning resources to create staff in several units and in more areas across the country. This will help us achieve our goal of covering the United States more broadly. Many of the staff reductions at Newsgathering will be offset by the addition of new roles to better serve our audience across platforms.

Contributors

We are also shifting our approach to paid contributors. In some areas, we will rely more heavily on our CNN reporters. Generally, we will engage contributors who are subject matter experts who broaden and diversify the views we bring to our audience.

pROGRAMMING

Our programming teams will see some reductions in show staffing and, in some cases, the combination of teams for our daytime and weekend lineups.

Creative Marketing

The Creative Marketing team will see an overall downsizing, reorganizing around in-house production and consolidating creative and strategic roles in New York. The roles will be added to support that work and expand our digital marketing and growth efforts.

survey

Search is being realigned to focus resources on CNN’s core businesses and optimize our recently integrated digital analytics and data science teams.

operations

Operations teams are being restructured to align with changes in other units across the organization.

CNN Digital

CNN Digital conducted an exercise earlier this fall to ensure they were best structured for the future. They made changes then and, therefore, there are no further impacts on this process.

The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to make big bets moving forward without the fear of failure.

To our departing colleagues, I want to express my gratitude for your dedicated and tireless service and your many contributions to CNN. To all employees, I want to emphasize the importance of taking the time you need to be able to move forward better. You can find resources to support you now here. I’ll be holding a town hall on Tuesday to answer your questions, which can be submitted anonymously here.

I am proud of this CNN team, and together we will ensure that CNN continues to be the world’s most vital source of news and information.

crack