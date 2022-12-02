President Xi Jinping holds talks with European Council President Charles Michel

On the morning of December 1, President Xi Jinping held talks with European Council President Charles Michel at the Great Hall of the People.

President Xi noted that President Michels’ visit to China on behalf of European Union (EU) Member States immediately after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) represents the EU’s good will to lead further relations with China. China and the EU are two major forces that support world peace, two great markets that promote common development, and two great civilizations that promote human progress. Maintaining a growing momentum in China-EU relations and keeping it mutually beneficial serves the interests of both parties and the international community. The more unstable the international situation becomes and the more acutely the world is confronted, the greater the global significance of China-EU relations will be.

President Xi said Comrade Jiang Zemin died of illness in Shanghai yesterday. When he was China’s leader, Comrade Jiang attached great importance to and showed commitment to enhancing China-EU relations. He made numerous visits to European countries, held close interactions with the leaders of the EU and European countries, worked to establish the China-EU Summit mechanism, and promoted dialogue and cooperation between the two sides across the board. China will carry forward his legacy and continue to consolidate and enhance China-EU relations. China will continue to approach and develop its ties with the EU from a strategic, long-term perspective, and will work with the EU to strengthen strategic communication and coordination and promote stable and sustainable growth of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

President Xi explained the important results of the 20th National Congress of the CPC and the five features of Chinese modernization. He emphasized that with the changes of the world, times and history unfolding at a faster pace, all countries are thinking about the way forward. The 20th National Congress of the CPC has given the answer to China, which is: Internally, China will remain committed to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, a people-centered development philosophy, and deepening reforms and opening; externally, China will resolutely pursue an independent foreign policy of peace, uphold its foreign policy goals of maintaining world peace and promoting common development, and remain committed to promoting a community with a common future for humanity. China’s development represents a growing force for world peace, and China will never seek hegemony or engage in expansionism. This is a solemn political pledge made by the CPC. It reflects the will of over 1.4 billion Chinese people. With the stability of institutions, governance, policies and development, China has the confidence and ability to provide much-needed security and stability to the international community. Chinese modernization and European integration are the choices that China and Europe have made in light of their vision for the future. There should be mutual understanding and support between the two parties. China expects to see the EU become an important partner in China’s pursuit of Chinese modernization and share the opportunities brought by the large Chinese market and China’s efforts to advance institutional opening and deepen international cooperation.

President Xi made the following four observations on the development of China-EU relations.

First, it is important to keep the right perception. There are no strategic differences or conflicts of fundamental importance between China and the EU. China does not seek dominance or hegemony. China has never exported and will never export its system. China supports the EU’s strategic autonomy and supports a united and prosperous Europe. It is hoped that EU institutions and member states will gain an objective and fair perception of China, resolutely pursue peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit in their China policies, rise above the Cold War mentality and ideological antagonism, overcome the confrontation of systems and reject a new Cold War of any form.

Second, it is important to properly manage differences. China and Europe differ in history, culture, level of development and ideology. It is natural for both sides to have different views on some issues. They must maintain communication and coordination in a constructive manner. It is essential to respect each other’s core concerns and core interests, especially sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs, so as to jointly safeguard the political foundations of China-EU relations. China is ready for the China-EU Human Rights Dialogue to be held on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Thirdly, it is important to carry out cooperation at a higher level. Europe is an important partner and beneficiary of China’s rapid development. China will continue to pursue high-level opening up and move faster in promoting a new development paradigm. China welcomes the continued participation of the EU for favorable results. The two sides should strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, seek greater complementarity in the market, capital and technology, and work together to nurture new growth drivers in the digital economy, green development and environmental protection, energy and cloud and artificial intelligence. Concerted efforts are also needed to keep industrial and supply chains safe, stable and reliable, to reject practices of decoupling, decoupling of supply chains and protectionism and to counter efforts to politicize and weaponize exchanges in the economy, commerce, science and technology. While China will remain open to European businesses, it would like to call on the EU to remain free of unrest and provide Chinese companies with a fair and transparent business environment.

Fourth, it is important to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs. China and the EU, both advocates of preserving the international system with the United Nations at its core, can work together to pursue true multilateralism, face challenges and safeguard global peace and development . The two sides should lead the global response to climate change and efforts to protect biodiversity, energy and food security and public health, among others, and strengthen each other’s synergy and coordination for quality public goods and cooperation platforms. China welcomes the EU’s participation in the Belt and Road cooperation and the Global Development Initiative for greater synergy with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. Efforts should be made through existing mechanisms to promote more fruitful results in dialogue and cooperation in various fields.

President Michel congratulated President Xi on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and expressed, on behalf of the EU, deep condolences on Comrade Jiang Zemin’s death due to illness. He pointed out that the international landscape and geopolitics are experiencing deep and complex changes and the international community faces many challenges and crises. China does not pursue expansion. It is an important partner in supporting the goals of the UN Charter and supporting multilateralism. The EU appreciates the possibility of having a face-to-face meeting at the highest level with China immediately after the 20th National Congress of the CPC. The EU is ready for an in-depth discussion with China on important issues related to various aspects of EU-China relations in the spirit of mutual respect and sincerity, in an effort to enhance mutual understanding, promote dialogue and cooperation and to manage differences appropriately. The EU pursues strategic autonomy and remains committed to building its own capacities and moving forward with European integration. The EU supports the one-China policy and respects China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It will not interfere in China’s internal affairs. The EU is ready to become a reliable and predictable cooperation partner for China. It will work with China to ensure the success of future high-level exchanges, reduce misunderstandings and miscalculations through more direct dialogue and cooperation, and strengthen communication and coordination to better respond to the crisis. energy, climate change, public health and other global challenges. The EU will work with China to advance the process towards an EU-China investment agreement, make supply chains more sustainable, strengthen mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas .

The two sides exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. President Xi explained China’s principled position and quoted an ancient Chinese saying: When the city gate catches fire, the fish in the moat will suffer. The political solution of the crisis best serves the interests of Europe and the common interests of all countries in Eurasia. In the current circumstances, it is important to prevent an escalation or widening of the crisis, to remain committed to the promotion of peace talks, to manage the consequences of the crisis and to guard against any risk of confrontation of the bloc. China supports the EU in increasing mediation efforts and playing a leading role in building a balanced, effective and stable security architecture in Europe. China will remain on the side of peace and continue to play a constructive role in its own way.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the talks.