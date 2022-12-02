The decision to strike down Bill 124 affirms that workers’ rights in Ontario are human rights





buckets Ontario President Fred Hahn called Justice Koehnen’s decision to strike down Bill 124 a victory for Ontario workers, who have been completely vindicated by this clear ruling. The decision finds that Bill 124 violates the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including the right to free collective bargaining, as guaranteed by the Charter’s right to freedom of association. The decision reaffirms that workers’ rights are human rights protected by law, said Hahn, who also urged the Ford government to think long and hard before appealing the decision. Hahn made his comments this morning at a joint press conference in Queens Park hosted by the Ontario Federation of Labour. The event brought together leaders of the coalition of unions that had launched the legal challenge to Bill 124 and gave them the opportunity to share their responses and reactions to the decision. Hahn offered these remarks: This decision affirms and supports the right to free collective bargaining. It is a thorough, thoughtful and detailed decision that invalidates Bill 124 and carefully outlines every aspect of why there was simply no reason, and no defense, for this unconstitutional interference with workers’ rights. Today’s press conference also coincided with National Day of Action for Child Care, and Hahn first referred to these workers when he spoke about buckets members who were affected by bill 124. Child care workers are some of the hundreds of thousands of workers whose rights have been violated by Bill 124 [along with] education workers in schools; mental health and addictions workers; housing and shelter workers and the many others who make up our social safety net; our members across health care, including those who care for our parents and grandparents in long-term care; and those who provide guidance and provide secure infrastructure at our universities, Hahn said. He also commented on the damage Bill 124 has done to Ontario’s public services. It has worsened the shortage of workers in our care sectors. It has kept working women workers, mostly in poverty. It has been the cause of burnout among frontline workers. It prevented workers from bargaining for better wages and working conditions, so they didn’t have to work two or three jobs. Bill 124 made already difficult days much worse. Hahn concluded by addressing Prime Minister Doug Ford and his conservatives directly: Think hard about appealing this decision. Read the room. Understand that the people of Ontario expect the government to respect the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Respect the rights of workers, because we all know and understand that these workers are the cornerstone of public services that we all depend on in our communities. By accepting Justice Koehnens decision, you have the opportunity to do the right thing. To turn the page and start making things right with public sector workers in Ontario. Now is not the time to appeal, it is the time to invest in public services and the people who provide them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cupe.ca/decision-overturn-bill-124-affirms-ontario-workers-rights-are-human-rights

