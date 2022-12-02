Western News – Western professors, students honored for the advancement of international criminal justice

A pan-Canadian partnership which includes a Weprofessor and tough law studentsand which has helped the victimsms international human rights violations, it was Honored by 2022 Partnership Award from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

The Canadian Partnership for International Law (CPIJ) includes Professor Valerie Oosterveld and 31 Western students, in addition to 24 researchers from seven other universities, four university-based legal clinics and three non-governmental organizations.

CPIJ aims to strengthen access to justice for victims of international crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. It is funded by SSHRC. Since its inception in 2016, it has worked to promote access to justice for victims of serious human rights violations. The partnership has organized more than 60 events and produced more than 200 scientific texts that have been translated into several languages.

The partnership has been essential to the advancement of my work in the investigation and prosecution of sexual and gender-based crimes by international courts and tribunals. It is an honor for our partnership to receive this award, said Oosterveld.

Another goal of the partnership was to train the next generation of law students in international crime and justice issues.

in 2015, Oosterveld was approached by Lavals University Professor Fannie Lafontaine about bringing together Canadian researchers and members of civil society to enhance the work they were already doing in promoting access to justice for victims of international crimes and to collaborate on new projects.

Led by Lafontaine, CPIJ there are worked to address violent crises to prevent atrocities, punish perpetrators, reconcile victims and perpetrators, and identify the root causes of these crises in order to achieve sustainable peace.

From 2016 to 2019, I helped train a number of students, including Western Law students, in international criminal law advocacy during their participation in the International Criminal Court’s annual meeting of supporting countries called the Assembly of States Couple, said Oosterveld.

A highlight for Oosterveld was that Appearing in February before the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Courts as an amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a case against a senior commander in the rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), who is appealing 61 charges of war crimes committed in Northern Uganda between 2002 and 2005. A number the majority of these allegations were for sexual and gender-based violence.

In 2022, her co-edited book, Gender and international criminal lawwas published by Cambridge University Press.

In the near term, much work remains to be done to support those investigating gender-related crimes in the conflict in Ukraine and to ensure a consistent and victim-centred international approach to the investigation and prosecution of sexual-related violence with conflict, wherever it occurs. “, said Oosterveld.

Through the CPIJ, Oosterveld also worked with him 23 Western law students in two projects for UN Women, an entity within the United Nations dedicated to gender equality and women’s human rights.

Conducted from 2020 to 2022, the resulting work was used internally UN Women to inform members of the UN Security Council during their discussions on resolutions related to the conflicts in South Sudan and Yemen.

The student report on gender-sensitive legislative reform in post-conflict countries is being published by UN Women.

Involving Western Law students in the partnership was absolutely key to its success. They brought enthusiasm, energy and fresh ideas to the table, and it was a pleasure to include them in CPIJ’s research and advocacy work, Oosterveld said.

Francesca Sgambelluri is a Western law student involved in projects for UN Women. She said she was grateful to have had the opportunity to be involved with such an influential organization.

Gender inequality, sexual and gender-based violence has and continues to affect the lives of women, girls and LGBTIQ+ individuals on a daily basis, Sgambelluri said.

Having the opportunity to volunteer with UN Women has allowed me to better understand these ongoing issues on an international scale, while also greatly improving my research skills.

The SSHRC Partnership Award is one out of five SSHRC Impact Awards which recognize the achievements of top Canadian scholars in the social sciences and humanities.