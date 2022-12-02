What, how hard?: HLS drops out of US news and world report rankings | Opinion

It’s been a tumultuous year for US News & World Reports’ annual school rankings. Earlier this semester, the US News rankings made headlines when a scandal at Columbia caused the Ivy League institution to drop from second to 18th in the rankings. Now, along with other highly prestigious law schools such as Stanford, Georgetown, Columbia, Berkeley and Yale, Harvard Law School has been pulled from US News’ annual ranking.

As an editorial board that has expressed concern about higher education’s obsession with rankings in the past, we’re glad to see that HLS shares similar concerns. We hope that this news will ring in a new era for higher education, in which the pursuit of a high ranking does not replace the necessity of providing a quality education to students.

Today, our cultures’ emphasis on prestige has become so intense that the US News rankings are a reliable predictor of the fate of law school graduates, from whether or not they will win a Supreme Court clerkship to their ability for personal salary negotiations. Even choosing to attend a top-ranked law school now serves as a positive signaling effect for employers at large firms, regardless of the actual efficiency of the students’ education.

Prior to recording, rankings also create perverse incentives that can lead to selective data representation. Applicants’ ability to make informed decisions suffers when administrators try to portray their school as more accomplished on certain metrics than it actually is, overriding more accurate presentations.

The Columbia controversy serves as a new warning. Beyond falsified data, misrepresented data stands close to deceiving students. Data about debt levels found among graduate students is often only half the story as countless college profiles often fail to account for debt relief programs, thus skewing the applicant pool toward students with better resources.

Rather than encouraging the selection of schools, from the undergraduate to the professional level, based on what is best for individual students, our society at large has surrendered to chasing the mythical white whale of the best university.

Such a myth is perhaps one of the fundamental flaws of rankings: they perpetuate the stereotype of conformity to universal averages, or the idea that a certain set of priorities will, on average, matter to all people. As discussed by Harvard School of Education professor Todd Rose, it is nearly impossible for any individual to match the averages within all categories.

In the context of choosing a law school, it is essential to find a place that makes you happy somewhere where you will feel fulfilled and, accordingly, able to grow and learn. In our view, attempting to construct average metrics of these subjective goals creates an abstract and meaningless figure of limited probative value.

However, we recognize that ranking can be useful when done well. For example, viewing centralized statistical information such as class sizes and student-faculty ratios can encourage universities to develop smaller class sizes and lower student-faculty ratios that can translate into better educational experiences. Overall, centralized and standardized databases can help present students with critical information that confusing data and disorganized, subjective university websites fail to provide.

However, universities should provide more user-friendly websites that present relevant information in all categories (such as academics, student services, student happiness, socio-economic mobility, and so on). Accessibility to information ultimately benefits the university as well: When individuals are presented with more information, they are better able to prioritize their personal preferences rather than factors highlighted by rankings. Applicants, for example, may prefer smaller classes but not an urban campus; these are subtle comparisons that are more likely to occur when students can turn to university websites directly for targeted information, rather than relying on unstandardized rankings that present themselves as universal.

In a future where ranking sites and university websites coexist to provide students with essential information, both must be well-organized, easily accessible, and standardized so as not to create confusing distinctions. Following suit, both organizations like US News and universities should work to identify the most useful data they can provide and modify their sites accordingly to maximize usefulness. In the unlikely scenario that universities do not take the initiative to streamline their disclosure of information, consumer regulatory agencies should mandate information transparency. Higher education, after all, is a booming industry where consumer rights ( students) should be protected, especially with the student in mind. debt crisis.

Ultimately, the onus falls on universities to be more transparent and provide clear and useful metrics in easily accessible ways. This would maximize the benefits of access to centralized information, the ability to compare competing schools and awareness of often overlooked institutions while avoiding widespread harms such as loss of autonomy in the application process, decisions misinformed by data incompleteness and the entrapment of prestige over personal satisfaction and success.

In a world driven by numbers, we should try to limit the influence of abstract rankings and start prioritizing our own happiness. Following in the footsteps of HLS, we need to break ranks.

